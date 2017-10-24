Obituaries

Christina Lynn Sparks Basso

CASPER, Wyo.–Christina Lynn Sparks Basso, age 48, passed away at her home Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 21 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment was at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Rev. Roger Howell officiated.

Mrs. Basso was born October 9, 1969 to the late Johnnie Allen Sparks and Sandra Lynn Iseli Sparks in Memphis. She was a homemaker.

E. L. Frison

COURTLAND- E. L. “Scrap Iron” Frison, 92, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2017 at Baptist Desoto in Southaven.

Services will be held Tuesday, October 24 at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Christian Church in Batesville. Interment will follow in Antioch Church Cemetery in Courtland. Pastor William Frison will officiate.

Mr. Frison was born July 16, 1925 in Oxford to Alex and Matilda Hope Frison.

He was a retired factory worker from Parker-Hannifin and was a member of Fellowship Christian Church.

Lou Anna Hughes

BATESVILLE–Lou Anna Hughes, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 15, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Oxford.

She was born November 13, 1932 in Sardis to the late Gracie Lee Austin Hughes and Galvester “Lil” Hughes.

She resided in her home in Batesville until her death.

Services were October 21 at Rocky Mount Primitive Baptist Church in Sardis. Pastor Earl Richardson officiated. Burial was in Lowes Cemetery in Sardis.

Cooley’s Mortuary had charge.

She is survived by eight daughters, Daisy Smith of Courtland, Alice Smith, Leeanna Smith, Bobby Faye Hughes, and Glorie Hughes, all of Batesville, and Tisha Smith of Montgomery, Ala., James Vardis Hughes of Sardis and Terrika Giddings of Senatobia; four sons, Marvin Smith of Chicago, and Haywood Smith, Robert Smith and Glenn Hughes, all of Batesville; a brother, Hayward Hughes of Oliver Branch; two sisters, Tushie Ford and Pearl Carr of Batesville; 43 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.

William Thomas Brown

MEMPHIS–William Thomas Brown, age 75, known to all as Tommy, passed away Saturday morning, October 21, 2017 at Baptist Trinity Hospice House in Collierville, TN.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m., Tuesday October 24 at Pope Baptist Church, 264 Front Street in Pope.

A private family burial service will be at Brown Family Cemetery in Pope. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville is in charge of arrangements.

Tommy was born March 1, 1942 in Pope, to the late Milton and Elizabeth Shaw Brown.

He was member of Christ United Methodist Church in Memphis. Tommy worked throughout his career as an electrical engineer.

Tommy was a loving husband, father and brother. He is preceded in death by his parents Milton and Elizabeth Brown; his sisters Carol Crisler, Judy Knighten and Kathryn Sullivant.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Burrows and his son Ronald Brown, daughter Carla Dirmann and grandson Evan Dirmann. He also leaves his siblings Bobby Brown, Jimmy Brown, Rick Brown, Billie Capwell, Barbara “Tootsie” Watts and Wanda Griffin.