Gas Mart burglarized

By Rupert Howell

A Saturday morning burglary at Gas Mart West where $5,882.29 was taken from a safe was not related to a nearby wreck that killed three from Quitman County according to Batesville Assistant Police Chief Kerry Pittman.

Officer Mark Mills’ report stated an employee was opening the store (the occurrence report said the call came in at 6:01 a.m.) and noticed the safe opened, money missing and the east side door unlocked.

The employee reported she unlocked the west side door and turned off the alarm in back of the store, printed a gas reading and came back to the front of the store, logged into the register and clocked in.

That is when she noticed the safe open with the keys still in the lock and money missing, the occurrence report states.

Detective Captain Williford made the scene a pulled finger prints according to Mills’ report.

Other weekend occurrences reported by BPD included a report of coke and snack machines being broken into at Days Inn.

Officer Matt McCool’s report stated he was dispatched to the Power Drive location at 9:11 a.m. Saturday in reference to the machines being broken into. The report stated event happened at 11 p.m. the previous evening. Tthe maintenance man was routinely filling machines and noticed both machines opened and vandalized with an unknown amount of cash taken.

Statements were taken as well as information needed.

A camera facing the machine was recording but,”(name redacted) then stated that he only wanted to report the incident not file charges.”

No further action was needed at this time the report stated.