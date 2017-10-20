Man found guilty of threatening mom and children

By Ashley Crutcher

A mother testified in Batesville Municipal Court stating she and her children were outside when Brondreekcus Clark of 117-H Lester St., Batesville, pulled a gun, cocked it and threatened to kill her and her children.

Clark advised he never pulled the gun on them and stated, “I told her she could call her boys and I’d beat them up but I didn’t pull a gun on her.”

Municipal Court Judge Jay Westfaul found Clark guilty of simple assault and fined him $328 to be paid in 30 days.

Devarious Crump of 430 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in vehicle, firearm enhancement penalty, no seatbelt and no driver’s license.

Crump’s mother advised the court that it was her pistol that was located in the trunk of her vehicle and requested to get the firearm back.

“Come back next week to see the court’s Prosecuting attorney Ryan Revere,” said the judge. Crump now faces a $1,707 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Cortney N. Leland of 204 Everette St., Batesville, was found guilty of disorderly conduct failure to comply. Officer Tressa Lamb testified she was dispatched to Patton Lane for a group fight and witnessed Leland having to be held back.

“She was very irate and told me if I touched her one more time she would hit me,” said Officer Lamb. Leland testified Officer Lamb slammed her into her vehicle and said she was under arrest.

“She changed the charge, cause at first she said I was under arrest for resisting arrest and then she charged me with failure to comply,” said Leland.

Judge Westfaul found Leland guilty and imposed a $647 fine to be paid in 30 days. “She did you a favor. The resisting arrest would have been worse,” said the judge.

Marvin Johnson, no address, pleaded guilty to trespassing at Save A Lot. “I would imagine Save A Lot doesn’t want you back on the property,” said Judge Westfaul. Johnson has been allotted 30 days to pay the $417 fine.

Latoya Fondren of 202 Jefferies, Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution as the affiant Lawanda Henderson failed to appear.

Fondren also has old fines from May in the amount of

$527. “I just started back working,” said Fondren. The judge has given Fondren another 30 days to pay the fines.

Anthony Flowers of 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, failed to appear for a second time to face charges for trespassing. Al Williams Bonding Company has been notified.

Anthony Frost of 1278 Whitten Rd., Courtland, was charged with petit larceny. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution and the affiant Frederick Garrison failed to appear.

Eddie Jones Jr. of 1739 Gin Rd., Batesville, was charged with malicious mischief. Affiant Jamella Taylor requested to drop the charges stating Jones paid for the damages. Judge Westfaul dismissed the case at the request of the affiant.

Willie Bradford of 128 Vance St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and has old fines from February in the amount of $2,056. The judge ordered Bradford to pay $320.20 to the clerk each month until the $3,202 fine is paid in full.

Jessica Johnson of 211 Martin Ln., Ripley, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting a Mountain Dew, Hot Fries, and dog food from Wal-Mart. A trial date has been set for October 25.

Brittany Jackson of 584 Big Buck Ln., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges of shoplifting. Al Williams Bonding Company has been notified.

Christopher Ladd of 2053 Seven Rd., Batesville, was charged with felony third DUI and no driver’s license. The case has been bound over to the Grand Jury.