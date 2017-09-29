NP and Independence to clash tonight

By Ike House

North Panola and Independence is one of the biggest rivalries in 3A and after a blowout win from the Wildcats last year, some could say the Cougars are looking for revenge. Head coach Carl Diffee said they are not looking for any revenge but are looking to be 1-0 this week.

The Cougars kick off district with a big game and by the way things have played out in the past. The winner of this game, plays for a district title game. Now with Charleston out of the district, the district champion is expected to come out of this game.

Last week the Cougars dominated with a 44-6 win over Mitchell, who had the number three ranked defense in Memphis. The Wildcats have something the Cougars have not seen on offense though. They run a “Spinner” type offense similar to what South Panola ran back in 2003 with Derek Pegues.

“We will have our guys prepared and mentally focused to go out and win every snap on Friday,” Diffee said. “This is not revenge for me but just another game on the schedule.”

The crowd for the Cougars will play a big part in the game with the way the “Cougar Den” travels. Diffee said that no game feels like an away game because of the fans.

“They bring intensity week in and week out,” Diffee said. “Only one away game this season had more fans than us.”

The Cougars also are looking to their offensive line play to lead their offense against a defensive formation that they have not seen before. The Wildcats run some formations that can confuse an offense that is not properly prepared and will try to do the same thing against the Cougars tonight.

North Panola will play to remain undefeated and win their first district game of season.