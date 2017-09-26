Defendent found guilty of assaulting woman over alleged affair with husband

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Jay Westfaul heard a simple assault case during Batesville Municipal Court where the defendant accused the affiant of sleeping with her husband.

“This is what happens when you pick about someone’s husband,” said the defendant.

Lakeisha Marie Rudd Taylor of 215 Noble St., Batesville, was found guilty of simple assault. According to the affiant, Taylor noticed her in the McDonald’s drive-thru and began to provoke a fight.

“Well, first of all she been _________ my husband,” said Taylor in her defense. “She constantly rides by my house looking for me.”

“What caused these injuries?” judge asked the affiant. “Did she have a weapon of some kind?”

“I believe she did have some kind of weapon,” said the affiant.

“I did not have a weapon! I did that with my hands,” said Taylor.

Taylor has 30 days to pay the $328 fine.

Issac Milton Jr. of 204 Panola Ave., Batesville, was found guilty of domestic violence. During testimony, a witness told the judge they saw a vehicle coming around the square at a high rate of speed.

“The car stopped and the victim jumped out of the car and looked like she was running for her life and then she got into another vehicle. Then, he [the suspect] got out and was trying to grab her through the small opening in the window,” stated one witness.

Arresting Officer Rickie Terrell advised the victim reported the suspect attacked, punched and tore her clothes during the altercation. Milton was given a no contact order, advised not to posses a firearm and was placed on probation for the next two years. Milton now faces a $417 fine to be paid within 30 days.

Randre Chenier Armstead of 124 Herron Sub., Courtland, was found guilty of possession of marijuana. BPD Captain Clyde Estridge testified he was working a DUI checkpoint when the suspect’s vehicle turned around to avoid the checkpoint.

Estridge said he went to stop the vehicle and saw a clear bag thrown from the vehicle, which was later located and identified as marijuana. Another individual in the vehicle pleaded guilty to possessing the marijuana and Armstead was also charged due to marijuana being located on his shirt.

“How am I guilty when the guy claimed it? I was just smoking it,” said Armstead. The $443 fine is due in 30 days.

Dennis Lauren Tribble of 744 Rockhill Rd., Sardis was found guilty of open container and no driver’s license. Officer Will Parrish testified that he was patrolling on Van Voris St. when the suspect pulled out in front of him, causing him to slam on his brakes to prevent a collision.

“The suspect pulled into Rudd’s. I could smell alcohol coming from his breath. I gave the suspect a test and the results showed he was over the legal limit,” said Parrish.

Tribble faces a $939 fine including an old fine in the amount of $306 to be paid in 30 days.

Houston Devonte Burdette of 4917 Curtis Rd., Courtland, was charged with failure to comply with police, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, felony possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest and felony fleeing.

Judge Westfaul appointed attorney Kirk Willingham to represent Burdette.

“I’m going to deny a bond due to the felony fleeing,” said Judge Westfaul.

Shaunric Martez Clark of 107 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to open container, two counts of running a stop sign, improper equipment and failure to yield right of way. Clark provided proof of insurance obtained after the fact which lowed the $1,604 fine to $1,204.

Christopher Deshun Strong of 315 Ridge Top Dr., Senatobia, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Strong advised he was still dating and lives with the victim. Judge Westfaul ordered Strong to seek help and attend anger management classes.

Justin Jerome Roberts of 237 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to petit larceny.

“Where is the TV,” asked the judge.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” said Roberts.

Roberts faces a $348 fine and was ordered to pay $120 in restitution for the TV.

Anthony Stinson of 408 Stinson Rd., Potts Camp, pleaded guilty to public drunk. Stinson has been allotted 30 days to pay the $225 fine.

Deon Pryor of 218 Broadway St., Batesville, was charged with felony intimidating a witness. Judge Westfaul denied Pryor a bond.

“I find you constitute a danger to the individual and the city,” said the judge. Pryor was remanded back to the custody of the sheriff.

Bridget Marie Ray of 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to trespassing. Ray faces a $417 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Dorothy Mae Boyett, 409 Airport Rd., Marks, pleaded guilty to DUI first and improper equipment. Boyett was sentenced to serve 48 hours in jail which was suspended pending good behavior. Boyett has been allotted 30 days to pay $934 in fines.

Reginald L. Fowler Jr. of 5425 Gentry Dr., Montgomery, was charged with possession of marijuana and paid the $443 fine prior to court. Fowler was found guilty in absentia.

Verneal Garrett of 208 Jackson St., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges of shoplifting. A warrant has been issued for Garrett’s arrest.

Steven Dyella Harris of 116 Cole Drive, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Patrick Albert Johnson of 1794 John Branch Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Henry Joseph Mills of 240 Faulkner Heights Dr., Atoka, failed to appear to answer shoplifting charges. Mills was found guilty in absentia.

Everett Riley Mixon of 210 Georgia St., Batesville, was charged with felony domestic violence due to the number of charges. A bond was set at $25,000 and the case was bound over to the Panola County grand jury.

Kerrance K. Patterson of 67 Alfred Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Patterson owed $2,335 in fines including an old fine in the amount of $1,189. Patterson was placed on the work program and will serve 41 days to work off the fine.

Kimberlee Nickol Reynolds of 732 Cherry Tree Ln., Coldwater, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting. Alright Bonding Company has been notified.

Rico Lamont Strong Jr., (no address given) pleaded guilty to failure to comply with police. Strong has been allotted 30 days to pay the $647 fine.

Aliah Angenette Strong of 107 Goodhaven St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with police. Strong has 30 days to pay the $647 fine.

Ronald Delane Ware of 71 Hardy Rd., Courtland, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, open container and no tag. Ware was denied bond and the case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Lee Sante Williams of 106 Maple Ln., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. A trial has been set for October 11.