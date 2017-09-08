Friday night scores

Photo: South Panola head coach Ricky Woods comes out with the captains of tonight’s game against Clarksdale, Brandon Johnson (front) and Lakendrick Willingham.

South Panola held off a last minute push by Clarksdale with a 19-14 win home opener win.

North Panola keeps punishing its opponents to go 4-0 with a 44-14 win over Gentry in Indianola.

North Delta remains undefeated at 4-0 with a 44-6 homecoming win over Coldwater. Anne Jordan Gentry was crowned Homecoming queen.

South Panola

By Brad Greer

Patrick Shegog threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as South Panola held off a late fourth quarter rally by Clarksdale to take 19-14 win Friday night at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers got on the board on a one-yard Shegog run with 7:01 left in the half with Blaine Ware adding PAT.

South Panola extended its lead to 13-0 on a Shegog 44-yard scoring pass to Kanoda Lewis with 1:44 remaining in the half.

The Tigers final score came with 7:41 left in the third on a Shegog to Barry Flowers 3-yard pass with the being PAT blocked.

South Panola (3-1) hosts MUS next Friday at 7 p.m.