Barefoot murder charge dropped

By John Howell

and Rupert Howell

Prosecutors have agreed to re-indict James Thomas Barefoot who was formerly indicted in the death of his wife, Jennifer Barefoot, in a bizarre shooting at Pope in August of 2016. He was also charged with conspiracy to kidnap Vicki Barefoot Holland and breaking into her home.

According to the order signed by Circuit Judge Jimmy McClure, Barefoot will be re-indicted on charges of burglary of a dwelling and attempted kidnapping.

A plea date is set for September 13 with a trial date set for Monday, October 2 in Batesville.

In January McClure ordered a continuance in the capital murder trial of Barefoot after Assistant District Attorney Jay Hale and Barefoot’s attorney, Stephen Farese, requested more time and set a trial date for March 20.

The August 8, 2016 shooting left Barefoot wounded, Barefoot’s wife Jennifer Hargett Barefoot dead, and his sister, Vikki Barefoot Holland, also wounded from gunshots.

Sheriff Dennis Darby said at the time that an altercation apparently originated with Facebook postings bringing Jim and Jennifer Barefoot to confront Vikki Barefoot Holland at her home on Hentz Rd. between I-55 and Highway 51 near the Pope-Courtland exit.

The shootings occurred behind the home where authorities found Jennifer Barefoot dead.

Jim Barefoot and Vikki Barefoot Holland were transported by helicopter to the trauma unit in Memphis. The home where the incident occurred burned a few days later.