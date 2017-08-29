Sardis’ new mayor breaks tie, giving herself a raise

By Rupert Howell

Sardis Mayor Lula Palmer got to vote herself a raise Thursday when four of five aldermen present split their votes 2-2 in a recess meeting giving the mayor a rare opportunity a vote to break the tie.

Palmer didn’t get what she asked for as Alderman-At-Large Michael Price’s motion was for the mayor’s salary to be raised from $1,000 monthly to $1,400. She had asked for $1,800 per month.

Alderman Clarence Jones voted with Price repeating what other aldermen said at a previous meeting, “We know what our pay is before we ran for office.”

Aldermen Jojo Still and Tommy Rayburn voted against the measure and Alderman Bonnie Smith was absent, having not returned from her regular job. It was Smith’s recommendation two days earlier to reconsider Price’s motion on Tuesday to a later date to give her time to think about it.

Aldermen voted down 3-2 a $100 per month raise for themselves on Tuesday with Still, Rayburn and Smith voting against and Price and Jones voting for.

The mayor asked Still if his vote to not raise her salary was based on her being a woman. Still noted that he voted against all raises.

Palmer contended that the mayor’s salary should be what was paid former mayors Richard Darby and Rusty Dye who received $1,800 per month. The salary was raised to that amount when Darby was in office working on the Sardis Lake Project and was considered a full-time mayor.

The late Dye was elected and received the same amount until into his second term when aldermen became disgruntled with his performance and cut the amount to $600 per month, $100 more per month than alderman’s salary.

Billy Russell was elected and during his second term asked for an increase with aldermen deciding the mayor should make twice the aldermen’s salary.