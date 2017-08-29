Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

August 21

Kendrick Dewayne Flowers, 200 Fisher St., Batesville, has five years to serve. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Richard Eugene Jones, 907 Central St., Water Valley, has five years to serve. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Ewel William Scott, 544 Dees Rd., Enid, was charged with grand larceny. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

LaKesher Lashae Starks, 15499 Hwy 315 W., Sardis, was charged with the sale of cocaine. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Samuel Lee Jones, 320 CR 321, Oxford, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

August 22

Katrina Denise Armstrong, 813 Park St., Crenshaw, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Johnnie B. Miller, 1650 Gaither Rd., Memphis, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Brenda Saller Thompson, 821 Edwards Rd., Sardis, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Larry Darnell Thompson, 821 Edwards Rd., Sardis, was charged with domestic violence simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Calvontre Richardez Turner, 686 A Herron Sub., Courtland, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and no seatbelt. The case will be heard in Courtland Municipal Court.

Jeremey Martel Thigpen, 618 Scott Ave., Lambert, was charged with conspiracy, burglary, and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Christopher Michael Dodd, 208 Dunlap St., Sardis, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Shaketta Jenice Norwood Cathey, 631 Katherine Trail, Batesville, was charged with failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Rapheal Levert Larry, 237 Parker Rd., Pope, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Billy George Greer, 3666 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with disturnbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Demetrias Tremonge Henderson, 512 E Cedar Dr., Apt. 2, Bertrand, Mo., was charged with conspiracy, burglary other than a dwelling and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Circuit Court

August 23

Jeremy Dandre Pegues, 20 CR 288, Abbeville, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Steven Tyler Pitcock, 10513 A Hwy. 35 S., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court for failure to pay child support. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Michael D. Tribble, 210 Quitman St., Sledge, was picked up on a warrant. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Gregory Steve Boggan, 3308 Sledge Rd., Coldwater, is being held for Desoto County.

Stacy Deann Brown, 289 Bob Crenshaw Rd., Crenshaw, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Chris Shane Clemons, 289 Bob Crenshaw Rd., Crenshaw, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Myron Montrell Walton, 233 West St., Batesville, was charged with expired license, no seatbelt, DUI second and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

August 24

Dorretha Wilson, 1131 A Smart Rd., Como, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Roderick Davone Batteast, 404 East Rosalind St., Charleston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and firearm possession enhancement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Catier Lee Green, 275 CR Banner, is being held for court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jimmy Boyd Russell, 1793 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Kody James Coleman, 184 Phillips Poplar, Grove, Ark., has a hold.

Laura Kristen Hervey, 275 Shelly Rd., Grenada, was arrested on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Adam Gal Corley, 5072 Lincoln Rd., Hattiesburg, was charged with the disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Derald Reccardo Hankins, 3486 Benson Rd., Pope, was charged with felony malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnathon Cortez Brown, 405 Fredrick St., Sardis, has a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The case will be heard in Circtuit Court.

August 25

Mattrick Xavier Dunbar, 86 Willow Rd., Sardis, was charged with a two day sanction. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Santana LeKarry Echols, 218 West St., Batesville, was charged with tax fraud. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Roderick Antonio Sanford, 1303 Hentz Rd., Pope, was charged with DUI second. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Christopher Scott Russell, 635 Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jimmy C. Newson, 1511 Main St., Water Valley, has a hold for Desoto County. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

August 26

Lashonda Denise Porter, 200 A L:eonard St., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Eddie Wilbourne, 24057 Hwy. 310, Como, was charged with DUI first and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Bonnie M. Reeves, 235 Audry Rd., Courtland, was charged with no driver’s license and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Shamonica Latanya Wren, 4573 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

August 27

Mason Gunnar Allen, 355 McMinn Rd., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Alison Grace Abernathy, 335 Heafner Rd., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.