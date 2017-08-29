Cougars get big win on back of Jefferson

By Ike House

North Panola starts their season 2-0 and had to battle Rosa Fort to do it. They had a rough game on their hands but they pulled out a 20-13 win over their big rival.

The first two drives for both teams were stalled by stellar defenses. But on the second drive the Cougars finally got it together with Kenneth Jefferson with Clarence Taylor collecting 21 yards on the ground and Jefferson passing for 63 yards capped off by a 38 yard pass to Jamarvis Echols. After failing to get the two point conversion the Cougars led 6-0.

Both teams played big time defense after that as the next few drives were big but not finished. Towards the end of the quarter Rosa Fort scored on a three yard touchdown run. The play that capped off the top of the drive was a 32 yard run. The PAT was missed and tied the score at 6-6.

It did not take long for the Cougars to respond as they got back on the board with a big drive. Taylor had a long run of 34 yards and helped set up the Jefferson-Jonathan Harris connection for 17 yards for a touchdown.

Another failed conversion put the Cougars at 12-6.

With the half winding down and the Lions driving, the Cougars needed a big play on defense and they got it. Latravious Jenkins caught his first career interception and gave the Cougars one more chance to score before the half. With a deep shot missed by the Cougars, they went into the half up by six.

Aftert the half both teams played excellent defense but half way through the third quarter the Lions scored from 10 yards out. That score plus the PAT put the Lions up 13-12.

The Cougars needed a big score going into the fourth and they put together an 11 play 55 yard drive that ended with another Jefferson-Harris touchdown. From seven yards out they went up 20-13 after their first converted 2-point try on the night.

On the kickoff the Cougars special teams came up with one of the biggest plays of the game. After scoring the go ahead touchdown, Harris forced a fumble that was recovered by Kylan Osborn.

The Cougars would try to run the clock down but it did not work as they turned the ball over on downs and gave the Lions one more chance to score. After a big hit by Chris Clark that led to a loss of yardage and a sack from Demarco Smith, the Cougars set their defnse to make a stop.

They did what was needed and after receiving the ball, the Cougars needed their offense to get two first downs and run the clock out. On third Jefferson ran through five defenders for seven yards and the last first down the Cougars needed for the win.

Jefferson ended his night going 13-24 for 166 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also led the rushing attack with 17 carries for 166 yards.

Other rushers were Taylor with 105 yards off 22 carries; Carl Robinson with eight carries for 46 yards and Sylvonta Oliver with a carry for 14 yards.

Leading the receivers was Jamarvis Echols with three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Other receivers were Jarvis Echols with two catches for 43 yards; Harris with two catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns; Tyler Shorter with two cathces for 24 yards; Tracy Davis with a catch for 14 yards; Clark with a catch for four yards; Eric Bailey with one catch for three yards and Oliver with a catch for two yards. The Cougars put together 497 yards of total offense.

Leading the defense was Clark with five tackles and two tackles for a loss. Other tacklers were Jenkins with four tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception; Smith with two tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks; Osborn had two tackles, a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery; Zantavious Phillips had two tackles and a tackle for a loss; Quadarious Jones, Quinterrious Walls and Bailey had two tackles each; Harris had a tackle and a forced fumble; Oliver had a tackle and two deflections; Shorter, Jamarvis Echols and Jaylen Gipson had a tackle each and Davis had a deflection.