Marriages Licenses

During the month of July the following people applied for marriage licenses in the Panola County Circuit Clerk’s Office: William Louis Daugherty, 21, and Kristen Hope Moudy, 21; Ronnie G. Barron, 55, and Gwenette Renee Eubanks, 43; Gerald Wayne Legge, Jr., 57, and Crystal Dawn Terry, 33; Jim Tom Copeland, 24, and Emily Joan Bright, 26; Waller L. Hanks, 47, and Carissa Denice Steel, 37; Charles Parker Rodgers, 37, and Mary Melissa Watson, 34; Brandon Antonio Adair, 31, and Crystal Renee Pride, 30; Dewayne Edward Chapman, 31, and Angela Denise Buckner, 38; Jesse B. Burgess, 52, and Rose Marie Jones, 47; James Foster Ford, 63, and Jearline Strong Morning, 59; Mark Kimball Alexander, 53, and Teresa Kueider Day, 50; Cedric Adaryll Sanford, 44, and Adriana Rios, 26; Harl Oneal III, 42, and Brittany Lynn Hilderbrand, 33; Derrick Dewayne Gentry, 29, and Shelley Elixabeth Alred, 19; Shalanda Yvetta Sanford, 36, and LaQuinta Vernadette Tellis, 30; David Montrell Heffner, 30, and Tametra Shanae Howell, 29; Kendrick Montrell Ellis, 30, and Charlene Renee Fox, 21; Jadren Shermaine Thomas, 32, and Jazzma Meleeka Taylor, 29; and Melvin Charles Eppenger Jr., 43, and Barbara Donner, 46.

The following divorces were granted during the July term of Chancery Court. They are recorded in the Panola County Chancery Clerk’s Office.

July divorces include: Andrew Burton vs. Josephine Burton; James Loveberry vs. Vernessa Rena Perry Loveberry; David H. Pullen III vs. Brittany Wilking Pullen; Brian Thomas Phillips vs. Donna Marie Hardy Bro Phillips; and Kelly Broome Lipscomb vs. William Michael Lipscomb.