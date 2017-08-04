Dragon Fly Triathlon to hold participant swim clinic

Event set for Aug. 26 at Sardis Lake

The 28th Annual Dragon Fly Triathlon will be Saturday, August 26, in Sardis. Presented by P.R. Event Management, the event begins at 8 a.m. on the sandy white beach at Cypress Point on the Lower Lake at Sardis Reservoir. The triathlon includes a 1/2 -mile swim, an 18-mile bike course through beautiful pastoral country and a 4-mile run along portions of a shady woodland trail.

Registration is $55 until midnight August 13 when registration increases to $65.00. Relay Teams are encouraged to enter. Register at pr-eventmanagement.net.

The event venue offers participants and their families an opportunity to swim, picnic, boat and explore numerous public day use areas on the lake at John W. Kyle State Park and nearby Holly Springs National Forest. Following the race, participants can refuel on refreshments at the post-race party. All participants will receive a custom-designed tee-shirt and finishers will receive a custom-designed die-cast medal. Award winners in each category will receive handcrafted pottery platters and bowls.

Athletes who are training for this event are encouraged to participate in a Triathlon Swim and Transition Clinic on Sunday, August 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Memphis Jewish Community Center Aquatic Center, 6560 Poplar Avenue. Participants must be able to swim at least 100 yards non-stop. Clinics are geared to swimmers who are interested in becoming faster and more efficient in races and will give athletes an opportunity to improve their performance before the race begins.

Clinics will be coached by Danny Fadgen, aquatics director for the MJCC who is also a triathlete, and Margarett Frisby, a competitive triathlete and swimmer, 2012 College Nationals Team for Alabama, instructor and coach.

Swim Clinics will cover open-water strategies, training structure in the pool, physics of freestyle, drills for technique correction, efficiency/distance per stroke/stroke correction, and how to get the most time out of your time in the pool. In addition to swim gear, clinic participants are requested to bring their bike, helmet, bike/running shoes, and all race gear to practice swim through bike transition multiple times. Bike racks, shoot and mount line will be set up for full experience. Register for clinics at pr-eventmanagement.net.

For information on the Dragon Fly Sprint Triathlon, clinics, or any upcoming events produced by P.R. Event Management, contact Pam Routh, race director, at (901) 550-2114 or pamrunsraces@gmail.com.