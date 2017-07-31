Votes are in; Cutest Pet Winners
Gizmo, a 13-year-old brown tabby owned by Tommye Walker, was voted Cutest Pet in Panola by readers of The Panolian. The contest raised more than $1,300 for the Panola County Humane Society. Walker said she was pleased to have had a part in helping the PCHS, because Gizmo was adopted from a Humane Society shelter in Memphis. See page A2 for photos of the second and third place winners. Panolian managing editor Rupert Howell expressed appreciation to all the pet owners who participated, and the readers who voted.
The Panolian photo by Rita Howell
Second place winner in the Panolian’s Cutest Pet Contest was Jax, owned by Hannah Adams.
The Panolian photos by Michelle Buckner
Taking third place is Bailey, owned by Elizabeth Hickey.
The Panolian photos by Michelle Buckner