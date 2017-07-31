Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

July 24

Joseph Oliver Wicks, 2832 B Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

July 25

Scott Warren Bloomer, 14304 Cathy Rd., Byhalia, is a Federal detainee.

Stevie Bonds, 217 Hwy. 51, Como, was charged with domestic violence and had his bond surrendered. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Edward Bobby Key, 239 MLK Dr., Batesville, was charged with four counts of false pretense and contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

July 26

Willie James Douglas, 2661 Old Hwy 69, Tunica, was charged with murder and is being held for court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Dennis James Theilen, 307 Railroad St., Courtland, was charged with DUI third. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Tyler Gage Pruitt, 108 Vance st., Bruce, was sentenced to 90 days for violation of probation.

Percy D. Bryant, 2025 Mockingbird Ln., Clarksdale, is being held for court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Melissa P. Spurgeon, 268 S. Archi Jackson Rd., Grenada, was charged with possession of a controled substance, aiding a fugitive, possession of paraphernalia and no seatbelt. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Timothy James Dowdle, 911 Crugh Rd., Courtland was charged with possession of a controled substance and paraphernalia and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Woody Connell, 2185 CR 87, Coffeeville, was charged with one count of conspiracy and two counts of possession of a controlled substace. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jessica Leann Connell, 2185 CR 87, Coffeeville, was charged with one count of conspiracy and three counts of possession of a controlled substace. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Valarie Chris King, 56 Longtown Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with violating a protection order. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

July 27

Renarda Renee Richardson, 400 Short St., Senatobia, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Gregory Lamont Bobo, 3150 North Centeral, Indianapolis, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and has a hold. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Charles Keatrey Stokes, 106 S. Ave., Crenshaw, was charged with aiding and abetting and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Shannon Scott Earby, 1008 Riverview Rd., Sardis, was charged with no insurance, DUI second, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and switched tag. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

David Franklin, 3171 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, was charged with a drug court violation. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Deon Christopher Pryor, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Ricky Lee Brooks, 100 Patton Ln., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

July 28

Erica Meshelle Shrump, 2288 Arp Central Rd., Ripley, Tenn., has a hold for Lauderdale County, Tenn. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Terriance Darnell Jackson, 68 Rudd Rd., Sardis, was arrested on a child-support lock-up order. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Biley George Greer, 3663 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Waller Charle Tunson Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

July 29

Shaunrie Martez Clark, 107 Goodhope Rd., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Drelon Cortez Porter, 324 Patton Ln., Apt. 2, Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Eddie Lamoynt Henderson, 112 Williams St., Batesville, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and DUI first. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Delois Jones, 355 Humpry St., Crowder, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Terry Callicutt, 150 E. Carlee St., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunk. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Dewayne Wells, 505 Franland Rd., Sardis, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Tammy Marie Russell, 195 Six Rd., Crowder, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

July 30

Craig Harris, 121 Fogg Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Quartneal Lorenzo Mitchell, 413 Warren St., Como, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

July 31

Quincey Earl Miller, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, was charged with disturbance of a family and disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.