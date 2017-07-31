Obituaries

William R. Jones

MARKS – Mr. William R. Jones Sr., age 83, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Funeral services were held July 29 at First Baptist Church of Lambert. Interment was in Lambert Cemetery. Kimbro Funeral Home had charge.

Mr. Jones was a Mason in Clarksdale, member of First Baptist Church of Lambert, served his country for four years in the Air Force, retired from Mississippi Department of Corrections where he was a maintenance manager and absolutely loved his family. His passion in the last few years of his life included attending church and singing karaoke.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his two daughters Donna Wilkinson (Steven) of Tahlequah, Okla., Linda Baker (Randy) of Courtland, one son, William “Bill” R. Jones (Daphene) of Lambert; one brother, Bobby Jones of Long Beach; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Irene Finley Jones; parents Jeff and Henrietta Jones; three sisters, Nelladean Crossland, Donna Rita Baker and Norma Jean Grissom.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Lambert First Baptist Church, 812 Sixth Street, Lambert, MS. 38643

Sara Jane Westmoreland Mitchell

PASCAGOULA – Sara Jane Westmoreland Mitchell died Friday, July 28, 2017, at home at the age of 79.

A funeral service was held at First Presbyterian Church in Pascagoula, on Monday, July 31. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Born in 1937, Mrs. Mitchell grew up in Batesville. She attended the University of Mississippi where she studied elementary education and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

After college she married Melvin Mitchell. They moved to Pascagoula in 1965, where she taught school for 39 years. Mrs. Mitchell was a ruling elder and member of First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband, of 56 years, Melvin; her two sons, Meade (Holly) of Jackson, and Steven (Nuria) of San Antonio, and four grandchildren, William and Mary of Jackson, and Ruth and Rebecca of San Antonio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and James Westmoreland of Batesville.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1819 Pascagoula Street, Pascagoula, MS 39567 or the American Cancer Society (1-800-227-2345) or 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.

Charles Leland Still

COURTLAND – Charles Leland Still, 86, passed away Friday morning, July 28, 2017, at his home. Mr. Still was the widower of Louise Harper Still.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 31, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment following in Magnolia Cemetery.

Those honored with the distinct privilege of serving as pallbearers include Jake Andrews, Cary Andrews, Michael Sharp, Jerry Joyner, Frankie Still, Howard Watson, Ryan Watson, and Jeff Peeples.

Mr. Still was born March 14, 1931, in Panola County, to the late Nathan and Sammie Lee Childress Still. He was a longtime member of Eureka United Methodist Church and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army having served in the Korean War. Charles was a loyal employee of more than 40 years for Larson’s Big Star as the produce manager.

Mr. Still’s kind and loving memory will be most cherished by his family, which includes his daughter, Pam Still Cosby (Kevin) of Courtland; son, Dennis Leland Still (Janice) of Courtland; sister, Emma Jean Cosby of Courtland; brother, Jimmy Lee Still of Batesville; four grandchildren, Brandon Cosby, Heather Cosby Poole (Will), Abby Still and Nikki Still; two great-grandchildren, Brylee Cosby and Harper Poole.

Other than his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Brown, Bobbie Dell Stewart and two brothers, William Still and Ben Still.

Memorials may sent to the Panola County Cancer Relief Fund, c/o Red Hudson, 447 John Branch Rd., Batesville, MS 38606.