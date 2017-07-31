Lady Wave open season in MH tournament

By Brad Greer

The North Delta Green Wave got their 2017 softball season underway over the weekend by taking part in the Magnolia Heights tournament.

The youthful Lady Wave started five freshman in a 5-1 season-opening loss to Tunica before falling 2-0 at the hands of Lee Academy.

North Delta rebounded Saturday by splitting a pair of games with a 4-0 win over North Sunflower followed by a 4-0 loss to host Magnolia Heights to close out the two-day event.

Tunica 5, ND 1

The Blue Devils scored two runs in the second and three in the fourth before North Delta avoided the shutout in the fourth as Griffin Rico singled in Maci Kirkland who had also singled to lead off the inning.

Tunica loaded the bases in the first but could not scratch across a run as Kirkland struck out a batter to end the threat.

The Lady Blue Devils would get on the board in the second as an crucial error led to two unearned runs. Tunica would later take advantage of five walks in the fourth to increase its lead to 5-0.

North Delta registered four hits in the game as Kirkland led the way with two singles. Ally Alford also had a single in the third inning.

Kirkland went the distance in the circle for North Delta, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out two.

ND 4, North Sunflower 0

The Lady Wave picked up its first win of the year behind Ally Alford’s one-hitter.

North Delta scored all the runs it would need in the second as Paizlee Woods delivered the key hit with a two out, two-run single that plated Amanda Lamb and Maci Kirkland.

Sydney Tally led off the rally by reaching first on a wild pitch after striking out. Following Alli Wells’ sacrifice bunt that moved Tally to third, Alford laced a single into center to put North Delta on the board.

Alford walked two batters and fanned three while surrendering the lone hit in the fourth. Tally and Kirkland added doubles in the winning effort.

North Delta opens up the home slate by hosting their own tournament Friday and Saturday with times and opponents yet to be determined.