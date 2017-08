Fans can sit in Monster Jam truck Wednesday

The Monster Jam Experience powered by BKT Tires will be at Gateway Tire/Dunlap and Kyle in Batesville, 280 Eureka Street, for one day only Wednesday, August 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event gives fans a chance to feel what it is like to sit inside a 1,500 horsepower, 10,000-lb. Monster Jam Grave Digger truck. Families have the opportunity to climb inside and get their picture in the legendary Grave Digger Monster Jam truck.

According to sponsors refreshments and door prizes will be offered at the event as well as event specials.

Gateway is located on upper Eureka Street in Batesville in front of the D & K complex.