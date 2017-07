Obituaries

Guillermina Combs

BATESVILLE- Guillermina Combs, 89, died Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at her daughter’s home near Batesville.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Guillermina at a later date. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville has charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Combs was born June 25, 1928 to the late Gonzalo Ponce and Jimana Ponce in Tela Atlantida, Honduras. She was a homemaker.

Vernice Ellis

MEMPHIS- Vernice “Sis” Ellis, 97 died on June 23, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home, 1616 Winchester in Memphis. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 29 at 3 p.m. at Eureka AME Church in Courtland. Interment will be in the church cemetery.