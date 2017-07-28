Events leading to shooting death of Hamm revealed

The shooting death of James Clinton Hamm, as previously reported in The Panolian’s Tuesday, July 18 edition, occurred on the night of July 16 just five days after a protection order against Hamm expired.

The incident report states that Phyllis Hamm was at her residence on Murphy Ridge Rd. when her husband arrived at the residence and began trying to gain entry.

The resident reported she secured the door with a jack but stated when Hamm kicked the door after unlocking it, the jack slid and he was able to gain entry.

According to the report, the resident stated she then fired her .22 caliber revolver, fatally injuring Hamm.

Deputy Jeff Still was the first on the scene and began assisting Hamm until medics could arrive.

Hamm was transported to the intersection of Hwy. 6 and Murphy Ridge Rd. to meet AirEvac. Investigator Jason Chrestman retrieved the murder weapon and also located a second handgun, .38 revolver, in the center console of Hamm’s truck.

The resident, Phylliss Hamm, was taken into custody and placed on a hold in the Panola County Jail to await a possible indictment by the Panola County Grand Jury.

Lieutenant Chuck Tucker responded to Vassar Rd., Pope where the resident reported a trespasser came onto her residence uninvited and walked inside the residence.

According to the report, the resident stated she has had trouble with the suspect before and advised she found a butcher knife stuck in her back porch. The resident stated she is scared of what the suspect might do.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received 24 reports from Panola County residents requesting assistance from Panola County Deputies from July 14 to July 20.

July 14

• Hwy. 35 N., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Louise Linzy he noticed several discrepancies on his Equifax credit report. According to the report, there are six separate accounts in the resident’s name totaling $45,209.

The resident advised he had no knowledge of opening the accounts.

• Chickasaw Rd., Pope resident reported to Lt. Tucker his dog came up missing approximately two months ago.

According to the report, the resident noticed what he believes to be his dog in a Facebook post from a Southaven resident.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department advised the resident to file a report with the Panola County Sheriff’s Department before they could inquire about where the Southaven resident got the dog. The investigation is ongoing.

• Deputy Kevin Leland spoke to a Hughes Rd. resident who reported an individual stole her phone.

According to the report, the resident stated she called her phone and the suspect answered.

The resident reported sending a text message to her phone stating if her phone was not returned to her she would press charges on the individual.

July 15

• Hwy. 315 W., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Darryl House he ordered a black Android cellphone from Boost Mobile and was advised by FedEx the phone was left on his front porch.

According to the report, the resident stated he never received the phone and advised FedEx would not refund his money without a report.

• Tocowa Rd., Courtland resident reported being harassed by two individuals.

July 17

• Lieutenant Darius Smith was patrolling on Mt. Olivet Rd. when he noticed a red Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed. According to the report, Lt. Smith activated his blue lights and siren but the suspect refused to stop.

The suspect attempted to allude Lt. Smith by turning on Dees Rd. before crashing into a tree. The suspect exited his vehicle and began to run on foot.

Lt. Smith chased behind the suspect and saw the suspect reach across his body and pull out what appeared to be a machete.

According to the report, the suspect lost his footing and fell. Lt. Smith attempted to apprehend the suspect but he refused to comply.

According to the report, Lt. Smith was unable to see the suspect’s hands or the weapon and was forced to strike the suspect in the face with his fist.

Deputy Hunter Lawrence arrived on scene and transported the suspect to the Panola County Jail. Deputy George Renfroe conducted an inventory of the suspect’s vehicle and found an open bottle of Jack Daniels, a six pack of beer, another machete and drug paraphernalia.

• Deputy Lawrence spoke to a Liberty Hill Rd., Como resident who reported someone broke into his rental property on Holston Rd.

According to the report, the resident reported missing six 16-inch truck tires and six factory wheels and tires that belonged on his Navigator.

• Camille St., Sardis resident reported to Captain Willie Harris regarding his neighbor making threats toward him.

According to the report, the resident advised the suspect has come onto his property making threats and has even tried to spit on him.

The resident stated the last time the suspect came onto his property wanting to fight him. The resident advised this has been going on since last month and stated he is tired of it.

• Dummyline Rd. resident reported to Deputy Renfroe an individual sent her 12-year-old daughter an inappropriate message on Facebook. The evidence and investigation was turned over to Investigator Bryan Arnold.

• Hartzell Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Renfroe she received a letter in the mail from an individual threatening to do bodily harm if she was caught in public.

July 19

• Murphey Ridge Rd. resident reported to Deputy Mike Mills her deceased husband had taken some property from her. According to the report, the resident stated she was trying to retrieve the property in order to offset the cost of the funeral and also advised their children want the items back.

The resident stated her husband’s military papers were in a popup camper and she needs them so that he may have a military funeral.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

• July 11, two car accident occurted on Truslow Rd.

• July 11, car ran off Heafner Rd.

• July 15, accident occurred on Main St. in Pope.

• July 15, car lost control on Pope Crowder Rd.

• July 15, two car accident occurred near the intersection of Hwy. 51 and Thomas Rd.

• July 17, accident occurred on Sanders Rd.

• July 19, hit and run occurred on Shiloh Rd.

Juvenile Offense Report

• July 10, 12-year-old caused a disturbance on Carlisle Rd.

• July 15, a 15 and 16-year-old were charged with aggravated assault on a minor on Upton Rd.

• July 15, 11-year-old caused a disturbance on Bethlehem Rd.

• July 19, 17-year-old got into some trouble for a simple assault on Nash Rd.