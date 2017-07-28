2017 Dizzy Dean World Series 6 and under Champs Batesville Boom

The Batesville Boom won the Dizzy Dean 6U World Series Championship on Sunday at Greenbrook Park in Southaven. Graham Overton was selected as the MVP of the entire tournament.
The team included (front l to r) Harlee Renfro, Haven Wilbanks, Graham Overton, Rileigh Jones, Olivia Phillips, Mollie Vick, (middle) Lyla Kate Burkes, Allie Whitaker, Macey Estridge, Sunny Hawkins, Sara Henri Hannaford, (back) coaches Jason Phillips, Preston Burkes, Forrest Wilbanks and Steve Hannaford. Not Pictured is Adie Ware.
Photo submitted