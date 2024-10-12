Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Detroit Red Wings. Fancy a wager on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus rating last season was +12, in 24:37 per game on the ice.
- He picked up at least one point in 55 games, and had 85 points in total last season.
- On the power play, Josi had nine goals and 24 assists.
- He took 3.3 shots per game, scoring on 8.6% of them.
- In 82 games, he had 85 points, with 21 multi-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.
- Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.
- The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|82
|Games
|2
|85
|Points
|1
|23
|Goals
|0
|62
|Assists
|1
