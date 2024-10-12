Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Detroit Red Wings. Fancy a wager on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus rating last season was +12, in 24:37 per game on the ice.

He picked up at least one point in 55 games, and had 85 points in total last season.

On the power play, Josi had nine goals and 24 assists.

He took 3.3 shots per game, scoring on 8.6% of them.

In 82 games, he had 85 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.

Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 82 Games 2 85 Points 1 23 Goals 0 62 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.