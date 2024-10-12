Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Detroit Red Wings. Fancy a bet on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 79 games last season, Stamkos averaged 17:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -21.

He had at least one point in 50 games, and had 81 points in total last season.

On the power play, Stamkos had 19 goals and 20 assists.

He took 3.2 shots per game, scoring on 15.3% of them.

In 79 games, he had 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in league action in goals against.

Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 79 Games 3 81 Points 4 40 Goals 3 41 Assists 1

