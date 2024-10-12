Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Detroit Red Wings. Fancy a bet on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 79 games last season, Stamkos averaged 17:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -21.
  • He had at least one point in 50 games, and had 81 points in total last season.
  • On the power play, Stamkos had 19 goals and 20 assists.
  • He took 3.2 shots per game, scoring on 15.3% of them.
  • In 79 games, he had 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in league action in goals against.
  • Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.
  • The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
79 Games 3
81 Points 4
40 Goals 3
41 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow