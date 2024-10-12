Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on October 12 Published 5:02 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

The Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings meet at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Information

Players to Watch (2023-24 Stats)

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 82 48 46 94 Roman Josi 82 23 62 85 Steven Stamkos 79 40 41 81 Gustav Nyquist 81 23 52 75 Ryan O’Reilly 82 26 43 69 Red Wings Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Lucas Raymond 82 31 41 72 Dylan Larkin 68 33 36 69 Alex DeBrincat 82 27 40 67 Vladimir Tarasenko 76 23 32 55 J.T. Compher 77 19 29 48

Red Wings vs. Predators Stat Comparison (2023-24 Stats)

The Predators scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (266 total, 3.2 per game).

Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL action in goals against.

The Predators’ 21.56% power-play conversion rate was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings were ninth in the NHL in scoring last season (275 goals, 3.4 per game).

Detroit gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Red Wings scored on 23.08% of their power plays, No. 9 in the NHL.

