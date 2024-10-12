Rockets vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25

Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Memphis Grizzlies battle the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday, October 25, 2024. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Rockets vs. Grizzlies 2023-24 Stats

Rockets Grizzlies
114.3 Points Avg. 105.8
113.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.8
45.9% Field Goal % 43.5%
35.2% Three Point % 34.6%

Rockets’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jalen Green scored 19.6 points per game last season, while grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game averaging 3.5 assists per game.
  • Fred VanVleet had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 3.1 shots from deep per game.
  • VanVleet grabbed 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.5 points per game last season while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Desmond Bane was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 3.3 per game.
  • Jackson grabbed 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Rockets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Hornets Home
10/25 Grizzlies Home
10/26 Spurs Away
10/28 Spurs Away
10/31 Mavericks Away
11/2 Warriors Home
11/4 Knicks Home

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Jazz Away
10/25 Rockets Away
10/26 Magic Home
10/28 Bulls Home
10/30 Nets Home
10/31 Bucks Home
11/2 76ers Away

