Rockets vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25
Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies battle the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday, October 25, 2024. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SCHN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Favorite: –
Rockets vs. Grizzlies 2023-24 Stats
|Rockets
|Grizzlies
|114.3
|Points Avg.
|105.8
|113.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.8
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|43.5%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
Rockets’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Jalen Green scored 19.6 points per game last season, while grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game averaging 3.5 assists per game.
- Fred VanVleet had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 3.1 shots from deep per game.
- VanVleet grabbed 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.5 points per game last season while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Desmond Bane was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 3.3 per game.
- Jackson grabbed 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Rockets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/25
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|10/26
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|10/31
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/2
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/4
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|10/25
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|10/26
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/31
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
