Rockets vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25 Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies battle the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday, October 25, 2024. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SCHN

SCHN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Favorite: –

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies 2023-24 Stats

Rockets Grizzlies 114.3 Points Avg. 105.8 113.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.8 45.9% Field Goal % 43.5% 35.2% Three Point % 34.6%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Rockets’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jalen Green scored 19.6 points per game last season, while grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game averaging 3.5 assists per game.

Fred VanVleet had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 3.1 shots from deep per game.

VanVleet grabbed 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.5 points per game last season while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Desmond Bane was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 3.3 per game.

Jackson grabbed 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Rockets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Hornets – Home – 10/25 Grizzlies – Home – 10/26 Spurs – Away – 10/28 Spurs – Away – 10/31 Mavericks – Away – 11/2 Warriors – Home – 11/4 Knicks – Home –

Go see the Rockets or Grizzlies in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Jazz – Away – 10/25 Rockets – Away – 10/26 Magic – Home – 10/28 Bulls – Home – 10/30 Nets – Home – 10/31 Bucks – Home – 11/2 76ers – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.