Panola Pirates are crowned American Legion champions

By Brad Greer

The Panola Pirates captured the 17U Junior American Legion state baseball championship held July 14-16 at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg.

Four local players dotted the Pirates including Tyler Holland, Hunter Houston and Lige Simmerman from North Delta and South Panola’s Caleb White.

Panola went unbeaten through the tournament with wins over West Point ,(8-3) Hattiesburg, (9-3) Amory, (9-3) before defeating Tupelo 11-8 in the championship game.

The Pirates trailed Tupelo 8-3 in the fifth inning before storming back with eight runs in the final two innings to earn the victory. Magnolia Heights’ Tucker Robinson was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Coaches were Scotty Branch and Curt Hawes of Clarksdale and Shannon Holland of Batesville.

The team consisted of players from Grenada, Magnolia Heights, Tunica, Delta Academy, South Panola and North Delta.