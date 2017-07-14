Obituaires

Obituaries

Peggy A. Baxley

ENID- Peggy A. Baxley, 70, died at her home on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

A funeral service was held Saturday, July 8 at Coleman Funeral Home in Oxford. Paul Koonce officiated. A graveside service was also held at Leachville City Cemetery later in the day. Gregg Funeral Home had charge of the graveside service.

Her parents, John Scott and Adell Scott Patterson, preceded her in death. She was a member of Lambrook (Ark.) Baptist Church.

Verneda Benson

We are celebrating the life and death of Verneda Benson whom we affectionately called “Baby. She lived her life to the fullest as well as making those around her look good with amazing skills as a seamstress for many years.

Her greatest role in life was played out as a daughter, a sister, a mother, aunt and a grandmother to her loving family whom she served faithfully for 99 years. She departed this life peacefully with her family on July 10, 2017.

“Baby” was born January 1, 1918 in Panola County.

The celebration of her entrance into eternal life will begin Friday, July 14, with visitation from noon until 5 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary, which has charge of arrangement.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at Rock Hill M. B. Church. Burial will follow in the Rock Hill church cemetery.

She leaves one daughter, Ever Lee Fondren (James) of Batesville, four grandchildren, Lawrence Fondren (Mary) of Olive Branch, Jacqueline Nash of Memphis, Gwen Fondren Cain and Janice McKinney (Stanley), both of Batesville, 15 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren and 24 great-great-great grandchildren.

David Walker Billingsley

David Walker Billingsley, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at his home in Como. He was born on May 28, 1936 in Lafayette County to the late Gertie Beatrice McAllister and was a member of Harmontown Baptist Church.

A retired truck driver, he loved anything mechanical, especially tractors. He was a member of the Mid-South Flywheelers Association and was also a firearms enthusiast.

He leaves behind his loving family, which includes his wife of 61 years, JoAnne Shults Billingsley of Como; one daughter, Ellen Buell (Glynn) of Sardis; two sons, David Allan Billingsley (Tootie) of Sardis and Timothy Edwin Billingsley (Jessica) of Olive Branch; one sister, Fay Andrews of Austin, Calif.; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 3 p.m. in the Sardis Chapel of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Como. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 2-3 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

James O. Buck

Como- James O. Buck, 63, died July 6, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 12 at Cistern Hill M.B. Church in Como. Interment followed at Cistern Hill M.B. Church Cemetery in Como. Felix Cauthen Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Buck was a retired factory worker.

Walter Jimmie Cook

POPE–Walter Jimmie Cook, age 82, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, July 10, 2017, at his home in Pope. Mr. Cook is the widower of the late Delores O. Cook.

Funeral services for Mr. Cook were held Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment followed the service at Forrest Memorial Park. Rev. Kevin Crofford officiated the service. Pallbearers were Robert Smith, Jeremy Smith, Andrew Tutor, Sammy White, Donald Todd, and Caleb White.

Walter Jimmie Cook was born October 2, 1934 to the late Walter D. Cook and Elizabeth Renenman Cook in Steel Al. Walter proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Walter was ordained a Deacon in 1968 at Tillatoba Baptist Church. Walter worked in construction during his lifetime and was a member of Courtland Baptist Church. In his spare time, Walter enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved the Lord and enjoyed teaching and discussing the Bible.

Mr. Cook is survived by his daughter, Melody Ann Cook Smith (Delmar) of Pope; son, Ricky E. Cook (Kaye) of Courtland; brother, Ronnie Cook of Arkabutla, and Robert Cook of Como; six grandchildren, Cassie Nicole Cook White (Sammy), Alisha Renee Todd (Donald), Robert Westley Smith (Brittany), Jeremy Scott Smith (Natalie), Andrew Paul Tutor (Elizabeth), Alisha Nicole Hardenburgh (Mason) and 18 great grandchildren.

Evilena Harris

SARDIS—Mrs. Evilena Harris, 99, died Sunday, July 9, 2017.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 14 at 1 p.m. at New Rock Hill Church in Sardis. Felix Cauthen has charge of the arrangements. Interment will be at Old Rock Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

Mrs. Harris was a retired farmer.

Zoa Mae King

CLARKSDALE–Mrs. Zoa Mae King, age 82, died at her residence, Flowers Manor in Clarksdale on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Services were July 11 at Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment was in Lambert Cemetery.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. Owner of Zoa’s Ceramics

and a retired teacher’s assistant of Southside Elementary in Lambert.

Born Zoa Mae Shellman in Lambert on February 1, 1935 to George and

Estelle Jones Shellman, she was a member of West Marks Baptist Church.

She was affectionately known as Mama, Granny, Sister, Aunt Mae, Aunt JoMae,Sister Baby, Miss King and Zodie.

She leaves her daughter Mary Mixon (Jerry) of Marks; three

sons, Ricky King (Nell) of Marks, George King (Mary Helen) and Larry King (Tracey), all of Clarksdale; seven

grandchildren, Eric (Stephanie) Patterson of Sledge, Richie King of

Horn Lake, Matthew King of Memphis, Morgan (Jordan) Hojdila of

Riverside, Calif., Tyler King, Zac King and Jonathan King, all of Clarksdale, two great grandchildren, Mary Grace Patterson of Sledge and Waylon Hojdila of Riverside, Calif.

Mrs. King is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph King, and brothers, Bobby, Billy, Edwin and Richard Shellman.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105

JDRF, 26 Broadway 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

Sarah Louise Flemmons Massey

BATESVILLE- Sarah Louise Flemmons Massey, 90, died July 11, 2017 at Providence Assisted Living Home in Batesville.

Funeral services were held July 13, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment followed at Forrest Memorial Park. Rev. Jerry Wages officiated the service.

Mrs. Massey was born July 13, 1926 to the late James Robert Flemmons and Louise Hackman Flemmons in Delta. She worked for Panola Mills and was a member of Crowder Baptist Church.

Stepahnie Dixon Mayo

Stephanie Dixon Mayo, age 38, passed away Monday afternoon, July 10, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services for Stephanie will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 on Thursday evening. Interment will follow the service at Friendship Cemetery in Como. Bro. Glen Bowman will officiate.

Stephanie was born April 7, 1979 to Ivey Dixon and Veronica King Dixon in Batesville. She enjoyed being a homemaker during her lifetime. She was a member of Como Church of Christ. Stephanie loved her family. She was always willing to help anyone. She enjoyed family game night, home schooling Cheyenne, and attending church. Stephanie was a very loving person.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include her husband; Raborn Mayo of Como, her daughter; Cheyenne Mayo of Como, twin sister; Tiffany Coleman (Aaron) of Como, one sister; Lindsey Clark (Chris) of Sardis, one brother; Bradley Dixon of Como, one sister in-law; Lindsey Mayo Bryant of Coldwater, her parents; Ivey and Veronica Dixon of Como, Maternal Grandmother; Fannie King of Como, Paternal Grandmother-in-law, Myrtle Mayo of Crenshaw, and one nephew, Brayden Coleman.

Willie Spence Milam Jr.

COMO- Willie Spence Milam, Jr., 59, died in Como July 3, 2017.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 15 from 2-5 p.m. at Rodgers Funeral Home in Como. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Ebenezer M.B. Church in Como. Interment will be at Ebenezer Church Cemetery in Como.

Mr. Milam was a furniture-manufacturing supervisor. He was a member of the local Masonic Lodge and a member of Ebenezer M.B. Church.

Theresa Nadine Sartin

Theresa Nadine Sartin, 43, died Saturday afternoon, July 8, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

The family held a graveside service for Theresa at 2:00 on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Batesville. Wells Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.

Theresa was born October 22, 1973 to Mary Lewellen and the late Robert Lewellen in Charleston. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Methodist Church.

Tommy Marshall Williams

BATESVILLE–Tommy Marshall Williams, age 71, passed away at his home. Services were Tuesday, July 11 at Shiloh United Methodist Church with Rev. Rex Wilbourn and Rev. Morgan Spencer officiating. Burial was in the Shiloh Church Cemetery.

He was born May 11, 1946 to the late Marshall Shelton Williams and Lillian Darby Williams of Batesville, and owned Tommy Williams Radiator Service for over 40 years. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. Seven Oaks Funeral Home of Water Valley had charge of arrangements.