Panola County Jail Arrest Record

June 30

Larry Darnell Milton Jr., 3260 Deer Creek Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Courtney Terrell Terry, 2104 Verner Rd., Tunica, was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Larry Shaw, 102 W. Moon Ave., Crenshaw, was charged with DUI other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Cory Dewey Davis, 292 Tibbs Rd., Como, was charged with DUI first and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Sherman Lamar Turner, 374 A Floyd Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI and no proof of liability insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Brandon Michael Malone, 509 Deer Creek Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

July 1

Jason Robert Scates, 124 CR 375, Water Valley, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Laduan Lankez Ellis, 303 Butler Rd., Batesville, was charged with false information and contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Rondarrious Lonnelle Salter, 83 Graham Rd., Sardis, was charged with speeding, two counts of disregard for traffic device, no insurance, no tag, reckless driving, felony fleeing and no endorsement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

John Henry Hunt, 14849 Old Panola Rd., Como, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

July 2

Charles William Scott, 1260 Foxgate Rd., Marks, has a hold.

Monique Naishay Toliver, 331 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James McBrayer Jr., 1817 Springport Rd., Sardis, was charged with DUI first. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

July 3

Wesley Devon Jefferson,. 206 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, was charged with no turn signal, driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tabitha Danyelle Pittman, 206 James St., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting second offense, simple assault and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Marquetta Nicole Moody, 240 Bradford Cir., Southaven, was charged with speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Danielle Nicole Patton, 401 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Zane Thomas Wenland, 3987 A Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI first, no driver’s license and open container. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Eddie Hugh Harris, 162 Fogg Rd., Courtland, was charged with no driver’s license, open container and expired tag. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

James Weasley King, 495 Kyle Rd., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Krystle Lanette Frost, 495 Kyle Rd., Batesville, was charged with two counts of simple assault, public drunk, no driver’s license, open container and no insurance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

July 4

James Kentrick McGhee, 134 Patton Lane, Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Xavier Lerod Hillard, 1 CR 61, Oxford, was charged with DUI other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tiffany Lasha Copper, 245 S. Minor St., Holly Springs, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and public profanity. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Donterous Darrell Mister, 88 Willow Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and public profanity. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

July 5

James Henry Lamar Townsel Jr., 5789 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, was charged with a family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Anthony Dwayne Flowers Jr., 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Willie Edward Joiner, 107 MLK Dr., Batesville, was charged with malicious mischief and trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Michael Brian Andrus, 101 N. Main St., Big Pine, Cali., was charged with DUI and expired driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

July 6

Casey Blair Champion, 1191 Lake Rd., Duck Hill, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery CourtBasiera Arishekia Farmer, 1120 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

July 7

Annitta Darehalle Welch, 195 Third Ave., was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jorkeedrick Harris, 211 Pettet St., Batesville, was charged with three counts of sexual battery. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

July 8

Fredrick Dekki Jones, 347 Haire Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Machael Anthony Tisdale, 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI, Switched tag, speeding and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tarvis Harris, 1033 Whittaker Rd., Memphis, possession of synthetic marijuana a.k.a. Spice. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Brian Cornelious Merrell, 200-D Leonard St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court and false information. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Melvin Clark, 112 Lawson St., Batesville, was charged with DUI first and careless driving. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

July 9

Fredrick Terrell Moss, 303 Railroad Lot # 24, Como, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and public drunk. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Antonio Deshun Hardrick, 207 George Thomas Lane, Batesville, was charged with resisting arrest, simple possession and simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Michael James Harris, 227 Vamce St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay, domestic violence simple assault and resisting arrest. Pamela Ann Brassell, 215 Vance st., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay.

July 10

Stanley Cortez McMiller Jr., 165 tubbs Rd. West Ridge Apt. #11, Batesville, was charged with domestic violence simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.