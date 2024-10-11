Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12? Published 11:52 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

In 23 of 82 games last season, O’Reilly scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Red Wings last season, he attempted four shots, but did not score a goal.

On the power play, he scored 14 goals while picking up 14 assists.

He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 14.4% of them.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

