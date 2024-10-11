Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12? Published 11:52 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Roman Josi light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Red Wings last season, he did not score. He attempted six shots in those games.

On the power play, he scored nine goals while picking up 24 assists.

He took 3.3 shots per game, sinking 8.6% of them.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

