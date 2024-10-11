Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12? Published 11:52 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

Marchessault scored in 29 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

In two games versus the Red Wings last season, he took 13 shots and scored three goals.

On the power play, he scored eight goals while picking up nine assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

