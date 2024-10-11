Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12? Published 11:52 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

Will Gustav Nyquist light the lamp when the Nashville Predators square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

Nyquist scored in 22 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Red Wings last season, he scored two goals on five shots.

On the power play, he scored five goals while picking up 19 assists.

Nyquist averaged 1.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

The Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

