Obituaries

Robbie Glenn Bell

MARKS–Robbie Glenn Bell, age 39, formerly of Marks, died in an auto accident June 26, 2017 in Memphis. Funeral services were held June 29 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment was at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw.

Born November 10, 1977 to Dianne Paige Bell and Donald Wayne Bell in Marks, he worked in the maintenance department for Jit-Ex Trucking Co. in Memphis and attended church in Lufkin, Texas.

He had recently moved back to West Memphis with his mother.

Robert Lee Chapman

BATESVILLE- Robert Lee Chapman, 67, died June 21, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Visitation will be Friday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary in Batesville. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m. at Armstrong Church of God in Batesville. Bishop Willie D. Chapman of Milwaukee will officiate. Interment will be at Armstrong Church of God Cemetery.

Mr. Chapman was born March 1, 1950 to Rufus Chapman Sr. and Louise Cooper. He was a retired maintenance worker for the City of Batesville and a member of Armstrong Church of God.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory four brothers, Ray Chapman of Courtland, Larry Chapman of Batesville, Willie Donnell Chapman of Milwaukee, Ira Joe Chapman of Batesville; four sisters, Eva Mae Thomas of Milwaukee, Sarah Crump, Hattie Flowers and Lehoma Chapman of Batesville.

Barbara Ann Davenport

TILLATOBA–Barbara Ann Davenport, 75, died Friday, June 23, 2017 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. A memorial service was held June 28 at First Baptist Church in Coffeeville.

Barbara was born April 25, 1942 in Shaw to the late Gracie L. and Luther M. Hughes.

Katelyn Marie Harris

BATESVILLE- Katelyn Marie Harris, 4, died June 25, 2017, at her residence.

A graveside service will be June 30 at Batesville Cemetery at 11 a.m. Pastor Lafayette Morris will officiate.

Katelyn was born December 29, 2012 to Deon Smith and Marquisha Harris of Batesville.