Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 19

Maddie Ann Laws, 1619 McNeely Rd., Courtland, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kenneth Scott Andreasen, 1476 Thornton Dr., Courtland, was charged with possession of marijuana and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Courtland Municipal Court.

Brandon Narvell Wright, 1645 McNeely Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

MyKevian Quinton Bobo, 214 Sherwood Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 20

Gerick Kervell Chapman, 902 Britany Dr., Oxford, was charged with DUI and speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Elvis Knox Reynolds, 1152 Stephens St., Water Valley, was charged with DUI, speeding and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Alonzo Boites Lopez, 208 Broad St., Batesville, was charged with embezzlement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Devan Scott Gordon, 228 Perkins Lane, Batesville, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Terrance Devon Griffin, 2004 McNeely Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court and false information. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Reginald Lavanta Houston, 358 Teasdale Rd., Enid, was charged on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 21

Rena Monique Wilson, 904 Belmont Rd., Sardis, was charged with improper equipment, expired tag, no driver’s license, malicious mischief and contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal and Justice Courts.

Denise Lachelle Strong, 107 Cedar Crest Cir., Batesville, was charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Willie Melvin Bradford, 128 Vance St., Batesville, was charged with DUI second and sentenced to serve five days in the Panola County Jail. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 22

Larry James Robinson Jr., 161 B Audrey Rd., Courtland, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Thomas Lawrence King Jr., 56 Longtown Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with violation of a protection order. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 23

Maddie Mae Frost, 212 Klyce St., Sardis, was charged with abusing 911. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Jeremy Quartez Parker, 114 Patterson St., Batesville, was charged with possession of a concealed firearm. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jacky Wayne Weaver, 885 Crowder Manor, Crowder, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 24

Tema Ruth Tutor, 428 Parks Place Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Robert Gene Liggins, 918 Molly Barr Rd., Apt. 13, Oxford, was charged with simple domestic. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Danny Wayne Leverett, 536 A Old Hwy. Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Shaqunna Nicole Sanford, 386 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Derrick Deshaw Pride, 6084 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license, DUI-other, speeding and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 25

Montreal De’Ander Jones, 28611 Hwy. 51 North, Como, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marcos Galindo Trevirio, 4024 Ellington Rd., Memphis, was charged with two counts of child endangerment, DUI first, no insurance and speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Leslie Dawn Britt, 363 Silver Fox Dr., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.