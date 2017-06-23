SP summer Tigers fall to Grenada in shutout

By Brad Greer

Missed opportunities led to South Panola’s undoing as the Tigers left six runners on base, three in scoring position, as they fell 1-0 to Grenada in five innings in the opening day of the NEMCABB Regional baseball tournament Wednesday at Tiger Field.

South Panola left runners on second and third in the second inning and another on third with one out in the fourth as they could not find the key hit off Grenada starting hurler Chase Logan who went the distance while giving up four hits.

Blaine Ware was equally effective for the Tigers as the southpaw threw a complete game giving up eight hits with all but one being for extra bases.

The lone run of the game came in the fifth as Hayden Pickle reached on a bunt single then scored on Logan Pitcock’s double into right. Grenada proceeded to put runners on the corners with two outs but could not push a run across as Ware got Logan to ground out to end the inning.

Ware, who walked two and fanned one on the day, wiggled his way out of trouble in the first despite three singles by picking off a runner at first followed by a ground out.

Nathan Herron, Anderson Wilder, Brandon Phelps and John Culp all singled for South Panola.

Weather permitting, the Tigers were set to play Oxford and Lafayette County Thursday in day two of the tournament.