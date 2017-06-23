Sheriff’s Report: Brother ruins sister’s schoolwork, family pet saves the day

A family disturbance escalated on June 8 as the Willow Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Hunter Lawrence that her brother ruined her school work, which is more believable than the good old fashioned “my dog ate it” excuse.

According to the report, the resident stated her brother began throwing things inside the house and threatened to blow up the house with her and her children inside.

The resident advised Deputy Lawrence that her brother then broke a window in her kids bedroom.

A mom and her son were saved by their dog who took on two pitbulls that almost attacked the residents as they were walking down Central Academy Rd. on June 15.

On June 10 a Benson Rd. resident reported a vehicle ran through her fence causing damage.

Upon Deputy Steven McLarty’s arrival, the vehicle was unoccupied and several empty BudLight beer bottles were on located on the ground beside the driver’s side door.

According to the report, a cooler was found in the back seat with a single beer left inside. Deputy McLarty identified the owner of the vehicle by locating an insurance card in the middle console. According to the report, Deputy Maurice Market handled the original call when the incident occured the night before.

Deputy Market stated he responded to a call of a female knocking on doors. “She advised me that she wrecked her vehicle but we could not locate it and I gave her a ride home,” said Deputy Market.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls for service from Panola County residents requesting the service of Sheriff Deputies from June 7 to June 16.

June 7

• Lieutenant Mike Davis responded to Shell Rd. where the resident reported having a mechanic at her house to look at one of her cars when she noticed her husband had pulled into the driveway and was taking pictures of the mechanics car.

The husband backed out of the driveway and left. The case is more of a civil matter as no laws were broken.

Due to the fact that both parties are still married, the husband still has a right to be on the property and therefore no criminal laws were broken, according to the report.

June 8

• West Lee St., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Darryl House an individual broke into her residence several times. According to the report, the resident stated she did not want to file charges but wanted the suspect to stay away from her property.

June 9

• Deputy Lawrence spoke to a victim who reported going to her ex-boyfriend’s house to pick up her son. The victim stated she arrived at the residence and the suspect began walking towards the victim.

According to the report, the victim stated she grabbed a box cutter and the suspect picked up a wood 2×4. The victim reported going to her car and getting a baseball bat. According to ther report, the suspect began swinging the 2×4 and the victim began swinging the baseball bat.

The victim advised the suspect she was only there for her son and told her son to come on. The victim reported the suspect told her son he was not allowed to leave.

According to the report, the suspect took the baseball bat and box cutter away, slammed her to the ground and then up against a truck.

“The victim had several pictures that she took after the altercation. She had swelling on her forehead and also had multiple bruises on her body,” said Officer Lawrence.

The victim also had a fractured left shoulder along with a concussion, according to her hospital records.

• Pope resident reported to Deputy Jeremy Hailey her husband woke up and started arguing with her and pinned her down several times.

The resident reported she hit and kicked him when her 14-year-old son came into the room. According to the report, the suspect pinned the son against a closet door but left before an officer’s arrival.

• Deputy Maurice Market spoke with a Rock Hill Rd. resident who reported an individual began hitting him with a bat on Wilson Rd.

According to the report, the suspect got mad when the resident wouldn’t let the suspect in the residence. The resident also stated the suspect threatened to do bodily harm.

• Carlise Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy George Renfroe an individual hit her in the head and made threats to kill her.

• Old Panola Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Steven McLarty he was the caretaker of his sister-in-law’s home.

The resident stated he came to cut the grass and noticed an air conditioning unit missing from the back yard. Investigator Jason Chrestman will continue the investigaiton.

June 10

• Deputy Lawrence spoke to an Edwin Circle resident who reported going to an unknown address on Willow Rd. and getting “jumped” by two girls. According to the report, the resident stated the suspects also broke her car windows during the altercation.

• Deputy Lawrence responded to Sardis Lake Drive where an individual reported he was missing some medications.

“While speaking with the complainant for several minutes I could tell that he was having family issues and showed signs of depression and was having trouble giving a statement,” said Deputy Lawrence. The incident is under further investigation.

• Sardis Lake Drive resident reported to Deputy McLarty he found his mailbox damaged and wanted to file a report.

• Deputy Market responded to Atkins Rd. where an individual reported two suspects came on her property trying to start a fight with her and her daughter.

According to the report, the suspects were asked several times to leave the property but refused to do so. The individual also reported the suspects threatened to do bodily harm towards her.

• Fox Run Drive resident reported to Deputy Louise Linzy she and another individual went to the Pure Gas Station and while she was at the counter the store clerk was making flurtatious remarks towards her.

The resident stated she and the other individual got into her vehicle and saw the store clerk point what appeared to have been a pistol at the other individual. The resident stated they immediately left the store.

According to the report, the resident went to the store two days prior to the incident and the store clerk asked her about her enagement ring. The incident is under further investigation.

June 11

• Deputy Bobby Billingsley spoke to an Oakview, Como resident who reported some goats had eaten several of her shrubs and advised if the owner of the goats would reimburse her for her shrubs she would be satisfied.

According to the report, Deputy Billingsley had seen the goats out several times before and had warned the suspect to keep the goats put up or she would be charged.

The suspect stated she would settle the matter with the resident and assured Deputy Billingsley that the goats would not get out again.

• Locus St., Pope resident reported to Deputy Lawrence a dog got into her chicken pen. According to the report, the dog is responsible for eating twenty of the resident’s chickens.

• Lemaster Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Harold Lewis her nephew parked his 2009 Chevy in her driveway and went fishing.

According to the report, the vehicle was left there for two hours parked on the hillside before it rolled down the hill and caused damage to the porch and trailer of the residence.

• Connie Lane, Sardis resident reported to Deputy Lawrence his stepdaughter was playing in the neighbor’s yard and was bitten in the face by a pitbull.

According to the report, Deputy Lawrence went to speak with the owner of the dog who advised he had already put the dog down.

June 12

• Lieutenant Chuck Tucker responded to Azzie Lee Rd., Courtland, where the suspect was in the yard cursing and threatening the resident. According to the report, the suspect was told to leave but refused and was arrested.

• Kyle St. resident reported to Lieutenant Tucker his 2006 Nissan Maxima got hit with a baseball bat during a disturbance on Wilson Rd.

• Herron Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Darryl House that an air conditioner was stolen from his residence.

June 13

• Hubbard Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Steven Moore an individual came to her home causing a disturbance and began cursing and yelling at everyone in the residence.

According to the report, the resident stated the individual shoved her in the face.

The resident stated she wanted to press charges for assault. According to the report, Deputy Moore spoke to the individual who advised he did go over there but stated the resident became aggressive.

The resident advised he was going to proceed with an eviction notice.

• Deputy Jeff Still responded to Qual Run Drive and spoke with two individuals who had gotten into an argument about right of way on land.

According to the report, one individual stated the other put his hand on a Glock pistol he was wearing on his side. The other individual denied ever putting his hand on his weapon.

• Wesson St., Como resident reported to Deputy Moore her ex-boyfriend chased her car around Sardis while her three-year-old daughter was in the vehicle with her.

According to the report, the suspect threatened to kill the resident and “treat her like she wasn’t his child’s mother.” The resident advised she wished to press charges for stalking.

• Ballentine Rd. resident reported to Captain Willie Harris an individual came onto his mother’s property and changed the locks on the residence without their permission. According to the report, the residents have been having problems with the subject for some time now.

• Baker Rd. resident reported to Captain Harris her ex-boyfriend is harassing her and her boyfriend. According to the report, the suspect has been driving by the resident harassing them for the past three months.

The resident’s boyfriend advised the suspect followed him to work the night before and then returned to Baker Rd. and harassed the resident as she was exiting her vehicle.

According to the report, the suspect has text the resident’s boyfriend stating he wanted to fight and kill him.

June 14

• Deputy Renfroe spoke to a Courtland resident who reported her ex-boyfriend put sugar in her gas tank.

• Deputy McLarty responded to Burford Rd., Sarah, where the resident reported he noticed damage to the fence and realized a horse was missing. According to the report, the horse is a red mare with a white patch between the eyes.

• Deputy Hailey assisted an individual in getting her personal property from a home on James Lamar Rd., Sardis.

• Hwy. 35 South resident reported to Deputy Lawrence she walked outside and noticed a pitbull standing in her yard holding her cat by the neck.

According to the report, the resident attempted to walk towards the dog and it began barking and snapping at her.

The resident stated the dog dropped her cat and ran back under her residence along with four of its puppies.

June 15

• Deputy McLarty spoke to a Sardis resident who reported she and her husband got into an argument which led to physical abuse.

The resident’s daughter stated she heard her parents arguing and went into the laundry room where they were. According to the report, the daughter reported her father pushed her twice causing her to hit the washer and fall to the floor. The mother reported the suspect then began to choke her. The residents stated they grabbed their purse and keys and left the residence.

• Deputy Renfroe spoke to a Pontotoc resident who reported an individual pulled up to his residence on Shiloh Rd., Courtland and threatened to get a gun if everyone didn’t get off of his property. According to the report, the individuals at the residence were buring a telephone wire across the utility right of way to another residence. While running the suspect’s information, Deputy Renfroe was notified that the suspect had a warrant out of Florida. The suspect was arrested and is being held at the Panola County Jail.

• Haire Rd. resident reported to Deputy McLarty she noticed two statements showed up on her bank statement from Gamestop. The resident stated Planter’s Bank was able to fix one in the amount of $122.12 but was unable to refund the $66.74.

• Deputy John Still spoke to an Old Panola Rd., Como resident who reported having two guns stolen from his truck. According to the report, there was no evidence of forced entry to the vehicle.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

• June 6, abandoned vehicle was located on Green Rd.

• June 10, car backed into a tree in a private parking lot.

• June 11, vehicle turned in front of another and was struck on BlackJack Rd.

• June 11, vehicle ran off the side of a driveway on Pope Water Valley Rd. An injury was reported.

• June 13, vehicle swerved to avoid oncoming traffic on Trantham Rd. An injury was reported.

• June 14, car lost control and hit a tree on Baracre Rd.

• June 15, vehicle backed into another on Hwy. 315.

• June 15, hit and run occured on Cotton Plant Rd.

• June 15, hit and run occured on McNeely Rd.