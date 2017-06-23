Self proclaimed ‘Mafia’ Gang leader charged with assisting Strong escape

By Ashley Crutcher

Another individual has been charged with accessory after fact of capital murder for aiding capital murder suspect Cordarius D. Strong in his escape after the March 2 shooting death of Roary Thomas on Bradford St.

James Armstead Jr. of 14312 Ballentine Rd. had a preliminary hearing during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court where Judge Jay Westfaul determined probable cause existed for charges of accessory after the fact of capital murder and set a $250,000 bond.

Testimony from Detective Justin Maples claimed Armstead assisted Strong in getting away from the crime scene. According to cellphone records, Strong allegedly received a call one minute after the shooting from Armstead.

Detective Maples declared law enforcement believe Strong was the sole shooter in the incident. Armstead is alleged to have threatened other capital murder suspect Nakia Lamar, telling him not to speak of the murder that had just taken place or Armstead would kill him and his entire family.

Prosecutor Jay Hale let it be known to the court that Armstead admitted to leading the Mafia gang prior to his rescent incarceration.

Armstead, who had six months time left on his parole, allegedly went to pick up Strong after the murder near the Tallahatchie bridge on Panola Ave.

According to the report, they went to a home approximately two miles from the bridge before Strong was taken to the Hernando WalMart to meet his sister Tanisha Strong and cousin, Lashaundra Maria Clark.

Tanisha Strong of 107 Cedarcrest Drive, Batesville, has been charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder after allegedly driving to Hernando WalMart along with her cousin, Clark, to pick up her brother, Strong, and drive him to a residence in Memphis.

Captain George Williford testified to obtaining video surveilance showing Strong picking up the murder suspect from the back of the Hernando WalMart. According to further testimony, Strong admitted to officers that she picked up her brother from the WalMart.

Defense Attorney Kirk Willingham argued that Strong was unaware of the fact officer’s were after her brother at the time. Judge Westfaul ruled probable cause existed for both charges and both cases have been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Houston Boothe of 205-B Leonard St., Batesville, was represented by Attorney Kevin Horan for charges of simple possession of marijuana. Attorney Horan is still working with prosecuting Attorney Ryan Revere to determine if a plea agreement will be reached.

Robert Brewer, 95 Goodwin Rd., Marks, was represented by Attorney Kirk Willingham for a DUI first charge to which Brewer pleaded guilty. Brewer has 30 days to pay the $779 fine and will attend MASEP classes.

Anna C. McBride of 7763 Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with speeding. McBride was represented by Attorney Willingham and the charges were dismissed.

Aretha Pride of 2652 Seven Rd., Batesville, was charged with loud music. The charges were dismissed and Pride was ordered to pay off old fines in the amount of $665 within two weeks.

Antonio Crump of 430 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of loud music and has been given 30 days to pay the $177 fine.

Harvey Flowers of 98 Will Stewart Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to running a stop sign and speeding 71 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. Flowers had two charges of reckless driving and failure to yield to blue lights remanded to the files.

QCherelle Blackburn of 1475 Hadorn Rd. Apt. 24, Batesville, was found guilty of speeding 54MPH in a 25MPH zone after stating she didn not know the speed limit. “That is no excuse,” said Judge Westfaul.

Surya Patel of 211 Van Voris St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to the sale of alcohol to a minor. “I’m sorry, I’m very sorry,” said Patel. Judge Westfaul alotted Patel 30 days to pay the $626 fine.

Ahmed Boochouka of 109 College St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to the sale of alcohol to a minor. He also has 30 days to pay the $626 fine.

Tabatha Pittman of 7 Harmon Cir., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to the sale of alcohol to a minor. A trial date has been set for August 2.

Tavares Webb of 104 Hope Lane, Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and has 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Willie Lee Reeves of 4653 Curtis Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to a second count of possession of paraphernalia. Reeves has 30 days to pay off both fines totaling $766.

Devyn Pegues of 121 Pegues Cir., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple possession of marijuana. A trial date has been set for August 2.

Devan Gordon of 201 A Patton Lane, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to trespassing. The charges were dismissed at the request of Affiant Anita Gordon who stated she decided to let Gordon come home. Gordon pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession of marijuana and has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Lesia Tunson of 201 Patton Lane, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to malicious mischief. The charge was dismissed after Affiant Marjavin Chapmin failed to appear to prosecute.

Tunson’s old fines from December of 2015 and March of 2017 were addressed and Judge Westfaul granted Tunson 30 days to have the total fines in the amount of $1,525 paid.

Thomas L. King Jr. of 56 Longtown Rd., Crenshaw, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence stating he and his wife are undergoing divorce proceedings. The case is set to go to trial August 2.

Chanille Lester of 211 Pettit St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct failure to comply. Lester will have 30 days to pay the $647 fine.

Cameron Dean of 106 Booker T St., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for disorderly conduct and concealed weapon. A&B Bonding Company has been notified.

Sammy Barksdale of 201 Pettit St., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for disorderly conduct failure to comply. Alright Bonding Company has been notified.

Joseph Armstead of 4328 Curtis Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for disorderly conduct failure to comply. Alright Bonding Company has been notified.

Ronald Keen of 47279 C Hwy. 51, Sardis, pleaded not guilty to DUI first and guilty to speeding in the excess of 41MPH in a 25MPH zone.

Keen will have 30 days to pay the $149 fine for speeding and will go to trial for the DUI charge on August 2.

Willie M. Bradford of 128 Vance St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI second. “Under the law I have to send you to jail for five days since it’s your second DUI,” said Judge Westfaul.

Bradford also has old fines from February of 2017 in the amount of $779, which the judge granted him 30 days to pay and 60 days to pay the $1,277 fine for his second DUI.

Antonio D. Austin of 4389 Curtis Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle. Judge Westfaul sentenced Austin to serve ten days in jail, but suspended the sentence pending he pays the $683 fine in 30 days.

Latanya Flagg, 567 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle. Flagg will have 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

John Tutor of 567 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to simple possession of a controlled substance and guilty to simple possession of marijuana. Tutor provided a prescription bottle to Judge Westfaul who advised him to hold on to it until his trial on August 2.

Irvin Cosby of 309 Arizona St., Batesville, was found guilty to contempt of court and has 30 days to pay the $748 fine.

David J. Mathews of 217 Broad St., Batesville, was found guilty of contempt of court and was sentenced to time served after having served two weeks in the Panola County Jail.

Montez D. Austin of 812 Seven Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of contempt of court. Austin was also sentenced to time served after having served two weeks in the Panola County Jail.

Davon Ellis of 209 Arizona St., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges of contempt of court. Court records show Ellis owes $4,290 in fines. Judge Westfaul issued a warrant for his arrest.

Mariah Cox, 101 Everette St., Batesville, was charged with felony aggravated assault. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Shelley Alred of 20 Ramsey Cir., Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

James L. Teter of 32085 Blackjack Rd., Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and no seatbelt. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jason A. Russell of 512 Calvery Rd., Rose Hill, Va., was charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.