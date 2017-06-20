Obituaries

Margaret Croney Creel

SARDIS – Margaret Geneva Croney Creel, 96, died Friday, June 9, 2017 at her home.

There was no funeral service. Burial was in Memphis National Cemetery. Wells Funeral Home had charge.

Mrs. Creel was born April 10, 1921 in Ardmore, Ala., to the late Pete Croney and Magie Mae Jordan Croney. She was a homemaker.

Rickey Griffis

BATESVILLE – Rickey Griffis, age 61, died Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Services were held Sunday, June 18 at Wells Funeral Home with Dr. David Ball officiating. Burial was in Black Jack Cemetery.

Rickey was born September 5, 1955 in Batesville to the late Ancil D. and Mollie Jarrett Griffis.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church and was a longtime employee of Denley Pest Control.

He is survived by his four siblings, Gloria Griffis Darby of Courtland, Dennis Griffis of Ft. Lauderdale, and Hal and Michael Griffis, both of Batesville.

Edith Earline Stapp Montgomery

BATESVILLE – Edith Earline Stapp Montgomery, 81, died Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Sardis Nursing Home.

Services were held Monday, June 19 at Waller Funeral Home with Brother Randall Harris officiating. Burial was in Acree Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Montgomery was born in Marks to the late James T. and Elva Mae Washam Stapp.

Her life revolved around her church and family.

Katie Sartin

BATESVILLE – Katie Sartin, 93, died Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Panola Medical Center. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Malayiah Thomas

SENATOBIA – Malayiah Thomas, newborn daughter of Berrick Gates and Tameisha Thomas, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Memphis.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 17, at Rodgers Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment followed the service at Hopewell M. B. Church in Coldwater.