Woods nominated as National Coach of the Year by state

It is with great pleasure that the National High School Athletic Coaches Association announces the advancement of Ricky Woods from South Panola High School (formerly Starkville High) as a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year in the sport of football.

Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during The National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national convention at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria, Ill. on the evening of June 21. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in 19 recognized sports categories.

Coach Woods was selected for this national honor by his state’s high school coaches’ association. This selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.