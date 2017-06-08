Sheriff’s Report: Shots fired, officer assaulted and groceries stolen

By Ashley Crutcher

Panola County sheriff deputies received reports of shots fired on W. Pearl Rd., Sardis on May 29 where Deputy Steven Moore responded to the scene to find a victim suffering from a minor injury.

According to the victim, she and her boyfriend got into an altercation and reported he strangled her before running outside and retrieving a handgun. According to the report, the bullet struck the victim’s car causing a piece of metal shrapnel to strike the victim.

“I was able to see scratches and swelling to the victim’s neck and also located a 9 mm. casing from the location where the shots were fired,” said Deputy Moore.

Investigator Edward Dickson was notified of the incident and advised Deputy Moore to make an arrest on the boyfriend who was located at another residence and transported to The Panola County Jail.

According to the report, the victim suffered minor, cuts, bruises and swelling and complained of pain but refused medical assistance.

Lieutenant Emily Griffin and Deputy Tripp Williams responded to Wilson Road for a civil matter when the suspect became agitated. According to the report, the suspect was using his uncle’s truck but became angry when his uncle stated he wanted the truck back because he felt the suspect was too intoxicated to drive.

As the uncle left with the truck the suspect charged after the vehicle in the driveway forcing Deputy Williams to follow after him ordering him to stop.

According to the report, the suspect started backing away and pulling items from his pants pockets and throwing them onto the ground before pulling out a knife from his left pocket and taking a “fighting stance.”

The suspect began pointing and waving the knife towards both deputies in a threatening manner causing Lieutenant Griffin to draw her handgun and give several verbal commands for him to drop his weapon. Another individual at the residence was able to approach the suspect and take the knife.

The suspect continued to resist arrest for several minutes before Deputy Williams was able to rush and tackle the suspect to the ground as Lieutenant Griffin distracted him.

According to the report, the suspect was taken to Panola Medical Emergency Room and treated for his injuries. Upon being discharged, the suspect began to resist arrest for a second time before giving in and being placed in custody.

As the suspect was being transported to The Panola County Jail he advised the deputies he was going to kill them, according to the report.

An earlier report from May 15 from a Highway 310 E., Como resident reported to Deputy Jeremy Hailey he was going west on Highway 310 when he noticed some smoke coming from under his hood.

The resident stated he pulled over to the right side of the highway and his truck began to burn. According to the report, the red 2001 Chevy Avalanche was completely destroyed.

On May 22 Deputy Williams responded to Graham Road and spoke to the resident who stated an altercation broke out inside the residence. According to the report, the resident stated that she was hit by a sharp object, but refused to press charges.

May 24

• Pope Water Valley Road resident reported to Deputy Daryl House that an unknown subject came into her son’s residence and stole two cases of drinks, a dozen eggs, a box of macaroni and cheese, one bottle of seasoning salt, one pack of pork chops, one pack of neckbones and a pack of pigtails.

May 25

• Chickasaw Ridge Road resident reported to Deputy Moore her ex-boyfriend came to her residence asking to use her car and was supposed to return shortly but never did.

According to the report, the resident stated she has tried to reach the suspect several times about returning her blue 2013 Chevy Malibu but has not heard back from the suspect.

• Deputy House responded to Highway 6 W. and spoke to resident who reported an unknown subject came onto his property and stolen a red and black tool bag with tools, an orange weed trimmer and a chainsaw.

• Ramsey Circle, Sardis, resident reported to Deputy Bill Furniss she recently rented a camper to the suspect before he was arrested for domestic violence involving his girlfriend.

The suspected lived in the camper for weeks and is now wanting his moeny back. The resident reported receiving text messages from the suspect threatening to burn her house down if she did not return his rent money, according to the report. The resident wishes to press charges against the suspect for threatening her and her family.

May 26

• Deputy Hunter Lawrence spoke with a Hernando resident who reported a Riverview Road resident attacked her as she was retrieving her belongings from the residence.

According to the report, the suspect began to push the resident causing her to fall down and hit the counter. The resident reported she then gathered the rest of her things and left the residence.

• China Road, Pope resident reported to Deputy Louis Linzy he received a telephone call from the suspect stating the suspect wanted to retrieve a motorcycle from the property of his deceased father.

According to the report the suspect began threatening the resident stating he would kill him if he did not receive the motorcycle.

• Whitten Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Lawrence a gray four-door van pulled up into her driveway and a man got out asking if she liked American made products. According to the report, one of the gentleman handed the resident a can which appeared to be glade air freshener.

The resident stated both men went back to their vehicle and got out a box that contained what she thought was a vacuum cleaner.

The residents mother then walked outside and told the three individuals to get off of her property.

• Deputy George Renfroe responded to Highway 35 S. after receiving reports from a resident stating her son took a handful of Benadryl.

According to the report, the mother grabbed the suspect and shook the pills out of the suspects mouth. MedStat was called to the scene and the suspect was transported to Panola Medical ER.

• East Oak Hill Cove resident reported to deputy McLarty her mother passed away and stated she is the executor of her will.

According to the report, the AC units were last seen on May 25 and on May 26 the ACs were discovered missing. The resident believes it was a family member that took the air-conditioners

• Deputy Renfroe spoke to a Thornton Drive resident who reported he was staying at the suspects house and woke to find the suspect and his wallet gone.

According to the report, a witness reported the suspect was showing off $700 during the week after the wallet was taken. According to the report, the wallet contained $700, a Mississippi driver’s license, Social Security card and numerous banking cards.

• Deputy Maurice Market responded to Shady Grove Road where a resident reported an individual threatened to do bodily harm to her and choked and hit her in the face and then threw her on the ground

• Northwood Drive resident reported to deputy Lawrence that he noticed a pitbull in his renter’s yard next to his residence.

According to the report, once the dog noticed the resident walking to his truck the dog ran onto the resident’s property and began barking and growling and the resident advised he did not want the dog on his property.

May 27

• Officer Lindsay spoke to a Mt. Olivet Road resident at Panola Medical Center in reference to an assault on a juvenile.

According to the report, the resident stated her daughter had been assaulted by her former boyfriend at Enid lake. One witness reported that she has previously filed charges for rape on the suspect and has taken her daughter’s phone away to prevent the suspect from communicating with her.

According to the report, another witness reported the suspect grabbed the resident from behind and threw her down to the concrete causing injuries to the right side of her head and minor back injuries.

The resident reported she drove her daughter to Panola Medical Center where she was treated with stitches to the right side of her head. Investigator Bryan Arnold will continue the investigation.

• Dummy line Road resident reported to deputy Renfro that someone broke into his residence.

According to the report the resident reported she received a call from an individual advising her that the suspect had posted some items for sale on Facebook that match the description of the items stolen from her residence.

Another individual reported to the resident that two men came by her house trying to sell a flat screen TV and two pairs of Bluetooth earbuds which are also listed as stolen from the residence .

One suspect was arrested and an air conditioner, which is believed to have been stolen, was located in the rear of the vehicle.

Investigator Dickson was notified of the incident and placed a hold on the suspect for questioning.

• Deer Creek Road resident reported to Deputy Lawrence a Black Mustang pulled into her driveway and an individual got out of the vehicle and knocked on the back door and asked if she had any small children.

According to the report, the resident asked the suspect to come back later and the suspect once again asked if she had a child. The resident advised she told the suspect that she did have a child and family insisted that the suspect leave her property

May 28

• Deputy Lawrence responded to Highway 51 S. and spoke to the resident who reported that the suspect came into the store stating that he had been robbed and wanted to buy two biscuits.

According to the report, the suspect stated he only had enough money to buy one when she rang him up at the cash register. The resident reported giving the suspect one biscuit free of charge and began to ask him about being robbed.

According to the report, the suspect reported he had been robbed the day before and gave consent for Deputy Lawrence to search his bag where a total of $40 was found inside.

According to the report the suspect stated he had a total of $900 stolen along with his wallet. The suspect was questioned several times regarding how he was robbed and continued to give different scenarios each time of how he was robbed.

According to the report, the suspect smelled like alcohol and was given a ride to the Panola-Yalabusha county line where he requested to be dropped off.

• Deputy George Renfroe spoke to an Itta Bena resident Who reported parking his black 2012 Chevy Camaro on the side of interstate 55 on the southbound side of Sardis due to a flat. According to the report, the resident returned to where the vehicle was parked only to find the vehicle missing.

May 29

• Deputy Hailey responded to John Branch Road where the resident reported his son’s mother pulled up in his yard, jumped out with a box cutter and tried to cut him and his friend.

According to the report, the suspect busted into the residence stating she was going to cut someone and take her son.

The resident reported taking the box cutter from the suspect and escorted her out of his house and held her by her wrist until Deputy Hailey arrived.

When asked why the incident occurred, the resident stated he just got home with their son from Chicago and was too tired to take his son to his mother like he said he was going to do according to the report.

• Deputy Moore responded to Atkins Street and spoke with the resident who reported sitting in the parking lot when the suspect open his car door and started attacking him.

The resident stated he was hit several times in the head and face area and suffered a swollen eye. The resident stated another male along with the suspect assisted in attacking him but was not sure of his name.

• Deputy Harold Lewis responded to Blue Jay Way and spoke with the residents who stated they were attacked by their 19-year-old son.

The resident stated they had an argument with their son when he got mad, went to his bedroom and picked up a 12 gauge shotgun according to the report.

One resident stated he took the gun away from the suspect and the suspect attacked both residents. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Panola County Jail for simple domestic violence.

• Old Panola Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Linzy that an individual came by his residence looking for him to do bodily harm but he was not home.

According to the report, the harassment began after the resident started giving the suspect’s ex-girlfriend a courtesy ride to work. The resident was advised to save all of his incoming threats that he has received from the suspect

May 30

• Deer Creek Road resident reported when he walked inside of his house he noticed all of his tools were missing. According to the report the resident was missing $5,947.24 worth of property.

• S. Frontage Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy John Still one of his drivers located one of his flatbed trailers in Senatobia on the I 55 on ramp according to the report.

The resident stated the trailer was originally parked at his storage lot on S. Frontage Rd. in Sardis. The resident went and retrieved the trailer and security footage revealed a green truck on S. Frontage Rd. leaving the storage facility. According to the report, there was no damage to the trailer.

• Deputy Furniss responded to Trantham Road and spoke to the resident who reported she and her daughter went outside to ride their bicycles and noticed their bikes were missing the resident stated three young juvenile were playing in the road by their home and the resident stated she would like to press charges if the suspects were located.

• Curtis Road resident reported to Investigator Danny Beavers his friend’s vehicle was repossessed and the resident advised that a gun was taken out of the glove compartment

• Deputy Lott responded to Roberson Ln., Sardis, where the resident reported she has been having problems out of her neighbor’s dog for a very long time.

The resident stated she had talked to her neighbor about keeping his dog out of her yard but stated the neighbor hasn’t. Deputy Lott spoke to the neighbor about keeping his dog in his yard.

The neighbor reported that the dog doesn’t belong to him and that it is his father’s dog. The neighbor stated he would talk to his father about keeping the dog out of the resident’s yard.

May 31

• Highway 51 S. resident reported to Deputy Hailey she was raped on May 23 on Highway 51 N. in a camper.

According to the report the resident stated the suspect entered the camper and grabbed the resident by her wrist and forced himself on her.

• Deputy Market spoke to a Rudd Rd. resident who reported an abandoned vehicle. The resident stated she did not see anyone in or near the vehicle.

• Greenbriar Circle, Courtland resident reported to Deputy Hailey two individuals broke into her home after her husband’s death and took some of his personal items.

According to the report, the resident found out they broke into the home because they had it on Facebook.

• Hwy. 315 S. resident reported to Deputy Dean Jones that he had been notified via email on May 22 that a Comcast account had been established in Georgia in his name.

According to the report, the resident stated $763.96 was owed on the account. The resident stated that the account was a fraudulent account and that he has never had any dealings with Comcast

• Edwards Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Jones the wife of her child’s father was harassing her and had been for the past two months through text messages, phone calls and has even tried to hack her Facebook account, according to the report.

The resident stated the suspect has created numerous fake accounts in her name on different dating websites. The resident advised she wishes to press charges against the suspect

• Shonnah Rd. resident reported to Deputy McLarty she put a birthday card in the mail box for her daughter and later found the envelope in the mail box opened with the card missing. The resident stated there was no money in the card.

• Enid View Dr., Pope resident reported to Officer Linzy she and her husband attempted to purchase a 1997 Sun Tracker Bass Buggy pontoon boat for $1,500 from Craigslist from the suspect.

The resident reported after reading some of the suspects email she no longer wanted to pursue the purchase. The resident stated she began to doubt if the suspect was who he said he was because two different names were used on the invoice received by the residents.

According to the report, the resident advised the suspect she no longer wanted to purchase the boat and began receiving threatening emails from the suspect threatening to kill her and her husband.

June 1

• Deputy McLarty spoke to a Cedar Heights, Pope resident who reported her and her husband were going through a divorce. According to the report the resident stated her husband came by and damaged her door and stole her purse.

• Deputy McLarty spoke with the suspect and was able to retrieve the residents purse. Deputy McLarty advised he needed to contact the Panola County sheriff’s office before returning to get any other property

• Roberson Lane resident reported to deputy Lawrence she walked outside her residence and noticed a pitbull standing in her yard.

According to the report, the resident stated the dog began barking and growling at her and she ran back inside her house. The resident stated she did not want the dog on her property.

June 2

• Lieutenant Chuck Tucker spoke with two individuals who were reportedly fighting. One individual stated he was trying to stop her from jumping on him and stated she was accusing him of still talking to his wife.

According to the report, both had injuries and were taken into custody.

Juvenile Incident Report

A 16 year old found himself in scolding hot water after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Tallahatchie County.