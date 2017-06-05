More photos from Batesville Exchange Club 2017 Memorial Day

ROTC Color Guard with Batesville Fire Dept. flag in background (Photos by Glennie Pou)
Officers from Batesville’s police and fire departments in background.
Bugler sounds tap in memory of fallen service people from Panola County.
40 years ago, when the monument was first unveiled, the Memorial Day temperature almost reached 100 degrees. Fortunately, Memorial Day, 2017 was moderate and the sun was broken by clouds.
Exchange members Calvin Land and Catherine Black. Land is also a member of the VFW.
Another view of Memorial Day crowd, many of whom donned patriotic colors.
Seating options at the Memorial Park on the Square are bring your own lawn chair or sit on concrete risers.
Many arrived early to allow time for visiting.
View of crowd with flag in background.
Foliage from trees becoming evident as Memorial Park matures. In 1977, the only shade was provided by umbrellas.
The Honor and Remember organization presented a special flag to the family of Marine Cpl. Brandon Presley.
Batesville Exchange Club members (from left) Jimmy Dickerson, Calvin Land and Danny Jones, and Mississippi Exchange District Governor-elect Margaret King of Oxford.
Monument’s east side bears the names of Panola County men who died in the U. S. wars of the 20th Century. The name of J. C. Whiting, Jr. was unveiled during the May 29 observance. Whiting was a Como native killed in fighting in Vietnam in 1968.
Presley family members, Ricky Swindle and his son-in-law, Iraq veteran Nick Hughes.
Boy Scout Troop 478 scouts and leaders and MHP officers.
South Panola AFROTC Color Guard prepares to present colors.
Square Cafe owner Tony Barragan (right) welcomes guests, including (from left) Jimmy Smith, Paul and Sylvia Haddinger to reception following Memorial Day observance.
Among special guests was Teresa Jones, the daughter of U.S. soldier Clarence Jones, killed in Vietnam in 1968, weeks before Teresa was born. The fallen soldiers brothers and other relatives were in town for a family reunion.
Other special guests included relatives of J. C. Whiting Jr. whose name they saw newly added to the Monument.
Pope School Choir sings National Anthem.