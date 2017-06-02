Jobless rate up slightly for county

By Rita Howell

Panola County’s unemployment rate for April edged up slightly, 6 percent, over the 5.8 percent rate reported in March.

According to figures released last week, by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Mississippi’s rate for April was 4.3, compared with the U.S. average of 4.1 percent.

The figures reflect those currently seeking employment.

Panola ranked 67th out of the 82 counties, with Rankin County posting the best rate, 3 percent unemployed, and Issaquena showing the worst, 11.1 percent.

A year ago, Panola’s jobless rate for April was 6.3 percent. Five years ago, the average was 10.8 percent.

Among Panola’s six adjoining counties, only Quitman posted a higher unemployment rate, 7, while the other five showed lower rates: Lafayette, 3.4; Yalobusha, 4.3; Tallahatchie, 4.1; Tunica, 4.6; Tate, 4.0.