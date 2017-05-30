New sign welcomes travelers to Batesville

The Young Professionals of Panola recently installed a welcome sign at the North Batesville interchange of I-55. Members pictured: Stephen Whatley, Josh Hawkins, Will Fleming, Chris Smith, Meredith Fleming, Justin Hill, Jon Brown, Brandy Bright, Cody Harrell, and Austin Hobson. Since 2013, members of YPP have sought to provide a means for members to develop professionally, become active in the community, and build lasting relationships with others who are also interested in the ultimate well-being and quality of living in Panola County.
The Panolian photo by Rita Howell