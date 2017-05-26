Obituaries

Yvonne Cannon Brown

BATESVILLE-Yvonne Cannon Brown, age 80, passed away on May 17, 2017, at her home near Batesville.

Funeral services for Mrs. Brown were held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Crowder Assembly of God Church in Crowder. Interment was at Crowder Cemetery. Reverend Kenneth Hall officiated. Wells Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Brown was born December 1, 1936 to the late Norman Winford Cannon and Zoula Mae Toliver Cannon in Lambert. Yvonne was a member of the Crowder Assembly of God and the retired owner of Brown’s Greenhouse and Brown’s Snowhut.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her loving memory include her husband, Robert D. “Bobby” Brown, owner of Batesville Feed and Supply, of Batesville; her daughter, Jennifer B. Karr (Bubba) of Pope; honorary daughter, Lisa Brown-Snell of Hernando; sons, Wayne Baughman of Batesville and Jeff Brown (Cindy) of Batesville; sister-in-law, Katherine Cannon of Batesville; brother, Jerry Cannon (Carolyn) of Clinton, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Yvonne is preceded in death by one sister, Modean Brooks, and one brother, Wilburn Cannon.

The family asks for those wishing to send memorial donations in Yvonne’s honor to please do so to Crowder Assembly of God, P.O. Box 187, Crowder, MS 38622.

Dale Burt

BATESVILLE– Dale Burt, 61, died Sunday, May 21, 2017 at his home near Batesville.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed at Crowder Cemetery.

Mr. Burt was born on September 20, 1955 to Irene Ray Burt and the late R.V. Burt in Marks. Dale worked as a mechanic and a truck driver for the pipeline and was a member of Teamsters Union, Local 346. He was of the Baptist faith.

Dora Carpenter

OAKLAND–Mrs. Dora O. Carpenter, 82, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford.

Mrs. Carpenter, a retired secretary, was born on May 9, 1935 in California to the late Armida Rubio Quintana and Fred Quintana.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Dickins Funeral Home on Friday, May 26 at 3 p.m., with Rev. Phillip Dearman officiating.

Braiden Haley Terry Ferguson

WATER VALLEY–Braiden Haley Terry Ferguson, 30, died May 21, 2017 at her home. Born in Oxford September 30, 1986 to Johnny Frank Terry and Sandra “Sandy” Walker Terry, she received an associate’s degree from Northwest Community College and worked as an LPN for Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.

Services will be today at 11 a.m. at Seven Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Shook and Bro. Shane Crawford officiating. Burial will be in the Walker Family Cemetery.

Lois Gant

Lois Grant, age 57, of Iuka, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo on May 23, 2017.

Lois was born July 17, 1959 to the late Jessie Bryant and Geneva Shields Bryant in Marks.

Survivors include two children, Michael Bryant (Karen) of Georgetown, Tenn. and Lisa Powell of Batesville, one sister; Norma Jane Bryant of Victoria, TX; one brother, Willie Bryant of Batesville, and seven grandchildren.

The family will hold a memorial service for Lois at a later date.