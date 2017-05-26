Heavy traffic expected for grad

Approximately 265 graduates are expected to walk the aisles of Batesville Civic Center this Saturday, May 27 when they will receive diplomas at Batesville Civic Center who is hosting the event.

The Saturday ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with school officials suggesting attendants allow ample time to arrive at the the facility to find parking while suggesting some may want to use House-Carlson Drive/Pine Lodge Road coming from Eureka Road, a route that has not been available for past graduations.

In a news release from South Panola Information Director Jeff Eubanks school officials note, “Following the ceremony, we ask that all please be patient when exiting the parking lot of the Civic Center. The expected large crowd will cause some delays in traffic, but with the help of all involved we feel it can be a smooth departure from the facility.”