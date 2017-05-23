Red Sox hold off Yanks; Royals take down A’s 8-4

By Brad Greer

In a battle for first place at the midway point of the season, the Batesville Red Sox held off a late charge by the Yankees to take a 12-8 win Thursday in American Legion baseball play.

Jackson Spinks and Bubba Winters each singled twice as the Red Sox (5-1) scored in every inning which included a four-run third in which 10 batters came to the plate.

Denver Brown, Dawson Griffin and Trace Anderson recorded singles in the winning cause. Grayden Gullick also plated a run. Luke Weldon, Winters, Tate Anderson, Brown and Gullick all pitched in the victory.

Forrest Pierce paced the Yankees (3-2-1) with a single and three runs driven in. Nathan Walls and Gage Heath each singled and scored two runs while Ty Hodges and Lee Adcock registered singles.

Brier Busby and Caleb White both added doubles while John Culp scored a run. Wesley Wilson, Walls, Busby, White and Pierce saw time on the mound.

Royals 8, A’s 4

In the second game of the night it was the Royals doubling up the A’s 8-4 in five innings.

John Blockmon supplied two singles and a run for the Royals while Wes Morgan, Dre’ Moore and Blaine Cosby chipped in with singles. Jaron Daniels scored two runs while Tanner Jaudon and Corbin Fowler each scored a run. Hunter Sowell drove in a run with a bases loaded walk in the third.

Daniels, Morgan, Keshaun Lantern, Blockmon and Moore contributed time on the mound.

Josh Johnson and Brandon Phelps both singled for the A’s with Henry Ford, Johnson, Matthew Turner, Mack Hall and Phelps all pitching.