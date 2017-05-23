Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 15

Justin Kendrell Mister, 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, was charged with violation of post release. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Colton James Lindley, 76 Brasell Dr., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and open container. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Monique Shaquain Bishop, 21 North West St., Grenada, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 16

Quentin Lamar Hogan, 1105 B Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with felony fleeing, driving while license suspended, no lights, disregard for traffic device, no proof on liability insurance and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jeremy Sean McGee, 187 Deerfoot Ln., Pope, was charged with public drunk and malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Laporchy Keari Young, 435 Warren St., Como, was charged with simple assault, malicious mishchief and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marquita Lanay Young, 633A Banger Rd., Sarah, was charged with simple assault, malicious mischief and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jonathan Eric Chism, 14465 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, was charged with statutory rape, sexual battery and molesting. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Tessinnia Dysha Hunt, 5779 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Thomas Matthew Criddle, 484 Old Hwy. Rd., Crenshaw, has a hold.

Capresha Lanice Presley, 247 McClyde Rd., Como, was charged with aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Ivan Lewis Payton, 528 Home Dr., Grenada, was charged with no driver’s license and improper lane usage. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Rosie Laverne White, 1198 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 17

Darwin Lorn Walls, 26 Willow Rd., Sardis, was charged with no driver’s license and no tag.

Nash Griffin, 1056 Henderson Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Timothy Scott Peavy, 626 Meadowview Dr., Batesville, was charged with violation of a protection order. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Teresa Johnson Hawkins, 889 Baker Rd., Lake Cormorant, was charged with making threatening phone calls. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Benny Fitzgerald Milton, 214 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and seat belt violation. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

James Elmer Alexander, 96 Outlaw Hill Rd., Batesville was charged with DUI first. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Galon Vincent Leland, 109 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 18

Clarence Willie Hardrick Jr., 8316 Hwy. 51 South, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Brandon Wayne Griffin, 306 Forrest Dr., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cortell Lendale Mottley, 1910 Freeman Rd., Como, was charged with grand larceny and false pretence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Trenishia Lashay Cox, 215 Melrose St., Sardis, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Terrell Lee Baker, 1701 Highland Ave., Greenwood, was charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, no insurance and public drunk. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Darltrice Lashay Rudd, 3946 C Eureka Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cheves Donta Patterson, 110 Jones St., Crenshaw, was charged with disturbing the peace. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

May 19

Deon Christopher Pryor, 218 Broadway St. E5, Batesville, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Deundre Dewayne Wooten, 631 Katherine Trail, Batesville, was charged with false identification, contempt of court and has a hold for Desoto County. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Kwincy Theodis Quarles, 214 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was charged with kidnapping and simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Cleve Gale Jr., 533 Industrial Park, Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 20

Jamie Lee Pugh, 3523 A Nash Rd., Batesville, was charged with reckless driving, no driver’s license, simple possession of marijuana and contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

James Mario Baker, 633 Bluff Spring Rd., Winona, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jaterian Marquice Lee, 203 Vaughn St., Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding, and suspended driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Terron Damontray Hardin, 407 Darby Ave., Lambert, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

David Shane Nail, 643 Westbrook Rd., Courtland, has a hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

May 21

Christopher Steve Harrell, 18098 Hwy. 51 South, Sardis, was charged with simple domestic. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Shakiffany Kiara Powell, 206 Tubbs Rd., Northpark Apt. 6, Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

LaCourteny Denishea Hughes, 107 Cedar Crest Circle, Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tanisha Rochell Strong, 107 Cedar Crest Circle, Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Carolyn Perry Doyle, Lake Inn Motel Room 214, Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Kenneth Dewayne Wooten, 2525 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, was charged with domestic violence, disorderly conduct, public profanity and disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Christie Pauline Burke, 329 Hwy. 51 North, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Joseph Oliver Wicks, 2832 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.