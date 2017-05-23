Ole Miss softball schedule in Los Angles Super Regional announced

NCAA Super Regional Info: No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 5 UCLA

Rebels Start Three-Game Super Regional Series Thursday at 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT

OXFORD, Miss. – This weekend’s NCAA Super Regional between No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 5 UCLA will be featured as one of the nation’s marquee matchups, with all three games set for a national TV audience on the ESPN Networks.

The three-game series gets underway Thursday night in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT on ESPN. Friday’s game two is also set for 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT, and will air on ESPNU, while the if necessary game on Saturday is slated for a 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT first pitch on ESPN.

ESPN’s nationally-known crew of Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Michele Smith (analyst), Jessica Mendoza (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will have the call from super regional action.

The Bruins (45-13) head into the weekend winners of six-straight after sweeping 3-0 in their NCAA Regional last weekend, with wins over Lehigh, San Jose State and Cal State Fullerton. Ole Miss (43-18) also swept its NCAA Regional, defeating Southern Illinois, No. 22 Arizona State and North Carolina en route to the regional title.

The winner of the NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional will advance on to the 2017 Women’s College World Series, which runs June 1-8 in Oklahoma City.

Tickets for the NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional are now on sale via the UCLA Athletics ticket office. Click here or visit the link above for more info on tickets.

NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional

Thursday, May 25

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 UCLA – 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Friday, May 26

Game 2: No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Ole Miss – 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT (ESPNU)

Saturday, May 27

Game 3: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 UCLA – 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT (ESPN)

