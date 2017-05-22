Batesville’s downtown square was buzzing this past weekend during the 2017 SpringFest where individuals from all over came to gather in the fun whether it was riding rides, running the 5k or enjoying the music. The Panolian Photos by Glennie Pou.
Families and friends gathered to share in the joy of Batesville’s 2017 SpringFest on the downtown square this past weekend.
Crowds patiently waited to enjoy the music at the Batesville SpringFest this weekend.
Batesville SpringFest saw all types of musicians playing for the crowd this weekend.
Multiple vendors set up to give carnival goers a wider range of options to choose from.
William Michael Morgan entertained a large crowd Saturday night at the 2017 Batesville SpringFest.
Leigh Johnson of Water Valley made her way to the finish line along with her partner during the Panola County Humane Society’s Racing for Paws 5K Run.
Reed Martz of Oxford placed seventh along with his furry friend during the Panola County Humane Society’s Racing for Paws 5K Run.