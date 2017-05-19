Tree cutting accident claims Tommy Camp

Thomas Lynn Camp, 56, 685 Lake Susie Road, Batesville, died Wednesday when a tree he was removing from Highway 51 right-of-way “kicked back,” Deputy Panola County Coroner Jeffrey Bean said.

Camp, owner of TC’s Tree Service, was working as a contractor with the Mississippi Department of Transportation south of the Panola/Yalobusha County line between county roads 724 and 228 at the time of the accident. Bean said he was contacted by Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark, who was unable to respond to the scene.

Bean said that he received the call at 9:41 a.m. and that the accident appeared to have killed Camp instantly. Several TC’s and MDOT workers were in the vicinity but not injured, Bean said.

