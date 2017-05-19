MAIS STATE AAA RUNNER-UP:Kidder, Lewis golf era ends at ND

The North Delta golf team finished 2nd in the MAIS AAA overall state tournament at Hattiesburg Country Club last week with a score of 309. Will Kidder, with an outstanding score of 67, was 1st low medalist and Russ Lewis, with a score of 73, was 3rd low medalist. Avery Rowland and Miles Garner carded scores of 84 & 85 respectively. The team members, pictured left to right, are Avery Rowland, Miles Garner, Russ Lewis, Will Kidder, Austin Wilson, and Andrew Sosebee. Pictured separately are medalists Will and Russ.
Photo submitted

By Myra Bean
A North Delta golf era has come to an end. Russ Lewis and Will Kidder have been leaders on the team since the eighth grade.

Top photo: Will Kidder (left) and Russ Lewis display individual tournament trophies won over the years.

One of their proudest years was winning the overall state their sophomore year. May 9, they were state runner up at the Hattiesburg Country Club, behind champion Heritage.
Heritage scored 307 and North Delta 309.
To make this year even more special, Kidder was the medalist in the state with a 67 and Lewis was the third place medalist with a 73.

North Delta’s Will Kidder (left) was state medalist this year. Teammate Russ Lewis was third state medalist.
Photos submitted by Susan Lewis/ND

Throughout the years, they have won north state twice and north state runner up once.
North Delta held its graduation May 12. Kidder has signed to play golf at Meridian Community College. He finished a stellar career as the two-year starting quarterback.
Lewis played basketball seventh through ninth grade. He will attend Ole Miss starting in the fall.

