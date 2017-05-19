MAIS STATE AAA RUNNER-UP:Kidder, Lewis golf era ends at ND

By Myra Bean

A North Delta golf era has come to an end. Russ Lewis and Will Kidder have been leaders on the team since the eighth grade.

One of their proudest years was winning the overall state their sophomore year. May 9, they were state runner up at the Hattiesburg Country Club, behind champion Heritage.

Heritage scored 307 and North Delta 309.

To make this year even more special, Kidder was the medalist in the state with a 67 and Lewis was the third place medalist with a 73.

Throughout the years, they have won north state twice and north state runner up once.

North Delta held its graduation May 12. Kidder has signed to play golf at Meridian Community College. He finished a stellar career as the two-year starting quarterback.

Lewis played basketball seventh through ninth grade. He will attend Ole Miss starting in the fall.